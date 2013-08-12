Norm? - page 17
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The parameters of a 4-hour candle can be obtained from 4 corresponding hourly candles.
hourly of 4 15 minutes
15 minute one from 3 5 minute ones and so on))
by the way))))
OY!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2903
Where's the profit?
Product support is 5+.
The product itself, at first glance seems to be a scam, but the test says otherwise, I test using MQ quotes, the program seems to be indifferent to the timeframe to run, uses M5
I've tried it with default settings and have not changed anything. I will show you screenshots when the test is over
And here is the test, was conducted at opening prices m1, the situation with all the ticks is similar, but re-scheduled the test, so as not to wait so long, the sevetnik has potential, but the price ...It makes me laugh and respect, on the one hand frog will buy it, on the other hand, if it's a real grail, it is worth the money, some people invest $ 100000 in signals that then plummet, although they can buy it and put $ 70,000 in the account, so, with active promotion I think the author will do well, but I think that MQ forum is not enough - here programmers, the target audience sitting on the brokerage sites imho, it should be run there)))
And he really does not use any indicator, only if it is not in the body of the EA, but it is impossible to check this
then why are you even here? I have a feeling that there are people here who don't believe in the possibility of a profitable robot. It feels like there are programmers who just want to earn money by writing indices, etc. They do not think so because they cannot develop something sensible? Explain all this negativity.
You are absolutely right, but you have no idea how much you have annoyed them with your price tag....
And it was worth testing in real life before you started selling.... And it's easier to raise 100 quid from 100 people than 10 from 1,000, even for a worthwhile idea.
I understand he is testing it here https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2903#!tab=history&page=1 ?
I looked at the trades and realised that if a trade goes into deficit he buys in and buys out, then the price reverses he closes some trades and so on until he is in the black.
Nothing special, but the price is exorbitant, almost a million roubles. If it is so good that you yourself do not trade on it. Are you afraid of losing? then it's all..... like the rest of the paid grails.
I understand he is testing it here https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2903#!tab=history&page=1 ?
Looked at the trades and realised that if a trade goes into deficit he buys in and buys out, then the price reverses he closes some trades and so on until he is in the plus.
Nothing special, but the price is exorbitant.
Martin?
Once again I am convinced that it is not the decision-making strategy that is important, but capital management, patience and consistency....
And you can make decisions by flipping a coin (I'm serious!)!
.... And you can flip a coin at 0 GMT..... - if at any other time, the system is different...... :-)....
I understand he is testing it here https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2903#!tab=history&page=1 ?
Looked at the trades and realised that if a trade goes into deficit he buys in and buys out, then the price reverses he closes some trades and so on until he is in the plus.
Nothing special, but the price is exorbitant.
If it's nothing special, write a similar one and post it for 100 quid, I'll buy it.
Martin?
I'll be the defender of his product here it seems))))
If it's nothing special, write a similar one and put it up for 100 quid, "I bought it".
I'll be the defender of his product here it seems))))
If it's nothing special write a similar one and post it for 100 quid, "I'll buy it"
all martins are killed by too large an initial lot relative to the deposit....... it reduces the number of possible fills, and if minimal.....
Calculate how many folds you can afford within the limits of your deposit and how many lots you have to start with.....
If you can....... 8 - 16 times, depending on how many fills you have, the rest is pure mathematics.
Let's assume the scheme of doubling, including scaling in after the price moves against you, with the expectation that the price will fall back to the 50th phiba
In dollars
First trade 1 then fraction 2 - 6 - 18 - 54 - 162 - 486.... etc.
..... tired to count......
Now recalculate with the assumption that 1 is 0.01........
Now calculate the total lot after the 6th refill
Has anyone ever wondered why, cent account sizes at all brokers have an upper limit.... :-)))))))))))))))))))))) To reduce the number of possible doublings for the most observant, because each subsequent doubling multiplies your chances of winning..... and they realise it....
If you take dollar accounts, then there on the 8th doubling the crazy total lot obtained and still need to have stock to avoid catching a stopout.....
There are, of course, variations on how many fills and conditions of fills...
Here I drew on the example of beating the casino on red and black .......... no one ever wonder why you can go to the roulette table with a certain maximum number of chips and the minimum bet on the table regulates the casino ..... all simple, so you can not double to infinity.......... or eight times in a row :-) but once :-).... and a row of 7 "black" - not often, but it happens, especially in the electronic casinos.... :-) And that's when you start doubling regularly :-))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
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