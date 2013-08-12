Norm? - page 29

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newdigital:
They are there but later. That is, when the price goes into profit. This is why I ask ... I want to know so to say max floating drawdown on open trades (max drawdown on open orders) - it cannot be measured with Metatrader methods, but if you don't know it (especially if there is no stop immediately) then you may have a margin call.
I see.
 
newdigital:

They are there but later. That is, when the price goes into profit.

[...]

margin call.

Well that's it all figured out then.

In that case, the resilience of this system in the test published by the author is astonishing. It simply cannot be so unsinkable - with such primitive position management.

Topikstarter, drop here or give me a link to the archive of quotes on which you tested.

Or give exact coordinates of brokerage company, on quotes of which this trick was done.

 
Mathemat:

Well that's all figured out then.

In such a case, the stability of this system on the test published by the author is astonishing. It simply cannot be so unsinkable - with such primitive position management.

Topekstarter, post here or give me a link to the archive of quotes on which it was tested.

Or give the exact coordinates of the brokerage company, on the quotes of which this trick was done.

Do not waste your time. The market has already started to fill up the market with questions and baseless allegations. We have all the information on the Expert Advisor on the forum and in the market.
 
lordlev:
Just walk away. Do not litter the thread with empty questions and unsubstantiated statements.

wow

People buy a lot cheaper things, and it's a pain in the ass for the salesmen to go over the details.

and here for 30,000, you walk right past them.

wow.

 
Mischek:

wow

People buy a lot cheaper things, and it's a pain in the ass for the salesmen to go over the details.

and here for 30,000, you walk right past them.

wow

I am in no hurry. The product has been announced and put on the market. I am well aware that without real statistics are unlikely to buy - this is the first. And secondly, with such a "buyer" has no desire to communicate. Stoop to any potential buyers, I do not intend to, even if you offer me millions of dollars. I'll find my own buyer. Don't you worry.
 
Well, you'll bend over for millions, only no one is offering.
 
lordlev:
I am not in a hurry. The product is announced and put on the market. I am well aware that without real statistics are unlikely to buy - this is first. And secondly, with such a "buyer" has no desire to communicate. Stoop to any potential buyers, I do not intend to, even if you offer me millions of dollars. I'll find my own buyer. Don't you worry.

This one does not listen, he does not think at all, only in his own thread with pictures, and insult others.

In fact, I find it easier to invest these funds in an experienced trader or invest them in shares, but this is a completely different idea, to buy a new product that shows kalasalnye results but the author himself does not use them, but it's not serious.

 
lordlev:
And secondly, there is no desire to communicate with a "buyer" like that.

This "buyer" has eaten more dogs on the topic than the dollars in your price tag

and that's not to say that he asks very normal questions, and even if he's not going to buy, it would be nice if you understand that your answers read your theoretical potential customers who have already formed your posts about the seller and the prospects of support for your product purchased from you

 
Zeleniy:

This one does not listen to him, he does not think at all, only in his own thread with pictures, and insult others.

In fact, I find it easier to invest these funds in an experienced trader or in shares, but this is a completely different idea, to buy a new product that shows kalasalnye results but the author himself does not use them, but it is not serious.

I will reveal the curtain. I developed my owl solely for selling signals on the popular overseas exchange with the letter Z. I already had an experience of selling signals on it and earned $100 in a relatively short period of less than a month. The strategy was based on oscillators and a couple of other indices. Later I found many drawbacks and even though it made profit I abandoned it for my brand new non-syndicator system. Selling an EA here is really just a safe sale. It costs nothing to put it on the market. What if I do? In fact, my priority with this strategy is still selling signals on the overseas exchange. In second place is selling signals here. And the last thing I think about is buying it.
 
lordlev:
Move along. Do not waste the thread with empty questions and unsubstantiated statements. All information on the Expert Advisor is already on the forum and in the Market.

Runs the EA on EURUSD at five-minute open prices. The report is in Excel. Allowed myself to dig a bit into the results:

Indeed, SL&TP are always set on entries. On the other hand, I have and do not set SL&TP on exits. (I added the red bars for myself).

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