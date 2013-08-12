Norm? - page 29
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They are there but later. That is, when the price goes into profit. This is why I ask ... I want to know so to say max floating drawdown on open trades (max drawdown on open orders) - it cannot be measured with Metatrader methods, but if you don't know it (especially if there is no stop immediately) then you may have a margin call.
They are there but later. That is, when the price goes into profit.
[...]
margin call.
Well that's it all figured out then.
In that case, the resilience of this system in the test published by the author is astonishing. It simply cannot be so unsinkable - with such primitive position management.
Topikstarter, drop here or give me a link to the archive of quotes on which you tested.
Or give exact coordinates of brokerage company, on quotes of which this trick was done.
Well that's all figured out then.
In such a case, the stability of this system on the test published by the author is astonishing. It simply cannot be so unsinkable - with such primitive position management.
Topekstarter, post here or give me a link to the archive of quotes on which it was tested.
Or give the exact coordinates of the brokerage company, on the quotes of which this trick was done.
Just walk away. Do not litter the thread with empty questions and unsubstantiated statements.
wow
People buy a lot cheaper things, and it's a pain in the ass for the salesmen to go over the details.
and here for 30,000, you walk right past them.
wow.
wow
People buy a lot cheaper things, and it's a pain in the ass for the salesmen to go over the details.
and here for 30,000, you walk right past them.
wow
I am not in a hurry. The product is announced and put on the market. I am well aware that without real statistics are unlikely to buy - this is first. And secondly, with such a "buyer" has no desire to communicate. Stoop to any potential buyers, I do not intend to, even if you offer me millions of dollars. I'll find my own buyer. Don't you worry.
This one does not listen, he does not think at all, only in his own thread with pictures, and insult others.
In fact, I find it easier to invest these funds in an experienced trader or invest them in shares, but this is a completely different idea, to buy a new product that shows kalasalnye results but the author himself does not use them, but it's not serious.
And secondly, there is no desire to communicate with a "buyer" like that.
This "buyer" has eaten more dogs on the topic than the dollars in your price tag
and that's not to say that he asks very normal questions, and even if he's not going to buy, it would be nice if you understand that your answers read your theoretical potential customers who have already formed your posts about the seller and the prospects of support for your product purchased from you
This one does not listen to him, he does not think at all, only in his own thread with pictures, and insult others.
In fact, I find it easier to invest these funds in an experienced trader or in shares, but this is a completely different idea, to buy a new product that shows kalasalnye results but the author himself does not use them, but it is not serious.
Move along. Do not waste the thread with empty questions and unsubstantiated statements. All information on the Expert Advisor is already on the forum and in the Market.
Runs the EA on EURUSD at five-minute open prices. The report is in Excel. Allowed myself to dig a bit into the results:
Indeed, SL&TP are always set on entries. On the other hand, I have and do not set SL&TP on exits. (I added the red bars for myself).