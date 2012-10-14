KARAUL!!! HELP. 4 hours and 45 minutes to go!!! - page 8
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Pity... The topikaster is not admitted... What's interesting, He participated in both ATC2010 and ATC2011. Although He wrote:
this kind of thing only works with sell
buy work
When you remove sell, problems with buy appear.
I have just started to deal withMQL5.
I have already learned to trade in MQL5, I have already lost something.
It takes a long time for some people to learn.
Moreover, in 2010 my Expert Advisor made $18,000. And it did it all with 5 lots. Who knows what the result would have been if the Expert Advisor had been able to gain up to 15 lots...
Pity... The topikaster is not admitted... What's interesting, He participated in both ATC2010 and ATC2011. He did write though:
It takes a long time for some to learn.
And in 2010 EA earned $18000. And this all in 5 lots. Who knows what would be the result if the EA could gain up to 15 lots...
Time (to drop everything and do ....)
It's a shame to miss out on Stop Out by 5%
see you in 2013
Will post test for 2012 (was at 30 yesterday)
As promised.
Here's what the councillor gave out