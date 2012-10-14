KARAUL!!! HELP. 4 hours and 45 minutes to go!!! - page 8

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Pity... The topikaster is not admitted... What's interesting, He participated in both ATC2010 and ATC2011. Although He wrote:

pavivas:

this kind of thing only works with sell

buy work

When you remove sell, problems with buy appear.

I have just started to deal withMQL5.

I have already learned to trade in MQL5, I have already lost something.

It takes a long time for some people to learn.

Moreover, in 2010 my Expert Advisor made $18,000. And it did it all with 5 lots. Who knows what the result would have been if the Expert Advisor had been able to gain up to 15 lots...

 
MaxZ:

Pity... The topikaster is not admitted... What's interesting, He participated in both ATC2010 and ATC2011. He did write though:

It takes a long time for some to learn.

And in 2010 EA earned $18000. And this all in 5 lots. Who knows what would be the result if the EA could gain up to 15 lots...

Time (to drop everything and do ....)

It's a shame to miss out on Stop Out by 5%

see you in 2013

Will post test for 2012 (was at 30 yesterday)

 

As promised.

Here's what the councillor gave out

Files:
14310.zip  68 kb
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