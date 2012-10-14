KARAUL!!! HELP. 4 hours and 45 minutes to go!!! - page 7
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Yes, that's the way to go.
but more often than not.
It doesn't have to be that way:
That's the thing... The Signal in this particular case can be a text message from your phone... but when you tell your advisor exactly what to do... he'll do it...
I can do anything on the Signal, as long as the suit fits... I'm already on ATC2012).
This is one of the problems of OOP - how to design everything (the need in OOP occurs when it is assumed (not only) the similar behavior / features of different objects, ie, to OOP need to grow. Usually, the vast majority of programmers come to this sooner or later, but not all). A person, taking the first steps, moreover, doesn't need additional problems.
Actually I'm all for OOP (and I myself write only with the help of OOP), but one shouldn't beat a bird with a cannon.
P. S. Also already on ATC2012 (mult, OOP :))
It doesn't have to be that way:
CU seems to have made it :)
True, it's unlikely that his expert has already been tested. But he probably will.
CU seems to have made it :)
True, it's unlikely that his examiner has already passed the test. But he probably will.
This is one of the problems of OOP - how to design everything (the need for OOP arises when (not only) similar behaviour/peculiarities of different objects are assumed, i.e., OOP needs to be developed. Usually, the vast majority of programmers come to this sooner or later, but not all). A person, taking the first steps, moreover, doesn't need additional problems.
Actually I'm all for OOP (and I myself write only with the help of OOP), but one shouldn't beat a bird with a cannon.
P. S. I'm already on ATC2012 (mult, OOP :))
Not quite a cartoon. I had an IDEA. As I wrote above, it was bolted to the TC... and then came 6 ATC... as in American movies))))
I myself write in C#. There's OOP from the creators, so to speak ;-)
You have to grow to understand quite simple things, which you don't understand right away...
Which is easier? Filling in one structure or dealing with signals?
I don't use libraries either.Speed is less with them.But using them is easy.
I don't use libraries either.The speed is less with them.But using them is easy.
That's the example I was expecting to see somewhere instead of the one given.
Simple indeed.