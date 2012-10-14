KARAUL!!! HELP. 4 hours and 45 minutes to go!!! - page 6
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Friendship is friendship, but tobacco is apart... The full code will be for this one:
notused:
give full code with standard library (can't do it myself as I'm no expert in standard library) ...
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not for the good, but for the bad... For you will lose your grasp of reality... learn OOP.
At this point I think the question is over.
Comrade, you don't have to teach me about OOP, I can teach anybody, and not only about OOP. I asked for a code to compare what you need to write to open a deal with the help of the standard library and what you need to write without it. And what is easier to understand in the end? It seems to be quite a constructive suggestion.
Well, no, so no.
A BIG THANK YOU to everyone!
sent
Waiting for verification
With any luck we will meet at the Automated Trading Championship 2012!
Good Luck to all of you!
(I have to learn ...)
Comrade, I don't need to be taught about OOP, I can teach anyone, and not only about OOP. And I asked for a code to compare what you need to write to open a deal with the help of the standard library and what you need to write without it. And what is easier to understand in the end? It seems to be quite a constructive suggestion.
Well, no, so no.
I have written everything.
File in directory Include:
In the Expert Advisor:
That's all...
Teach me about OOP, please
And the whole thing is already ready and there's no need, again, to reinvent the wheel...
A BIG THANK YOU to everyone!
sent
Waiting for verification
With any luck we will meet at the Automated Trading Championship 2012!
Good Luck to all of you!
(I have to learn ...)
which is easier? filling one structure or dealing with signals?
Oof )) Congratulations. Now we'll have to cheer for you ))
What's easier? fill in one structure or deal with signals?
That's the thing... The Signal in this particular case can be a text message from your phone... but when you tell your advisor exactly what to do... he'll do it...
I can do anything on the Signal, as long as the suit fits... I'm already on ATC2012)
Yes, that's the way to go.
but more often than not.