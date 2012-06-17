Why is there no button - "Undo deletion" ? - page 6
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Giving what you know is part of the system.
I threw it out the window, I'm sympathetic to spiders, but I'm squeamish about them.... although they say it's money...... I blew it out the window from the jar....
The first time I spotted him an hour ago when he was back from the shop, blown out, on the floor, I think he lived, but he did not, came again, it is five meters overcame purposefully and climbed on the beer....
Why should I make a scarecrow out of him and post him on the wall?
All right, I'll drink from the can he stomped on...
Did the spider tell you this? )))
Yeah - spider.... just not in this lifetime...
Nice combination of rating 1221 - I have a lot of memories on those numbers, 21 being my whole childhood... and the year 12... weird... and spider.... and the structure... pissed off...
By the way, from July 1 we are going to Baikal, there will be traders from Siberia, Israel and the Baltics....
Tired of being a clown.... I know, even if you bang your head... if there's an oversight... or a misunderstanding of a detail....... - asshole....
Yeah - spider.... just not in this life...
How long have you been cleaning your desk?
Experience is not for sale...
:-).... Mmmm is that a question or a statement.... Tried to drink it in, doesn't work... no way.....
There's only one way to get drunk - if you do something you don't enjoy doing...
And now everyone has looked at who goes where and what they call WORK...
How long have you been cleaning your desk?
Have you cleaned your desk recently?
If so, ventilate the room thoroughly when painting
About the structure - shall we? I mean, if anyone is interested, I can share, I'm in a dilemma.... to go get a beer and get on with it... or go to sleep... I've already got the stars shining, the sun has rolled in...
All ideas of TC and MM crumble into ashes, without that element!
And in the presence of this element, ANY TC takes on the shape of the Holy Grail... - ANYTHING ...
:-)
And don't tell me you've never heard - "You have to be on the right side of the market...", "You have to follow the market...".
I already know what that was about...... Well.... like being born again....
About the structure - shall we? I mean, if anyone is interested, I can share, I'm in a dilemma.... to go get a beer and get on with it... or go to sleep... I've already got the stars shining, the sun's out...