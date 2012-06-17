Why is there no button - "Undo deletion" ? - page 4
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Do you do the opposite? Buy when the price goes down and sell when the price goes up? )))
Do you do the opposite? Buy when the price goes down and sell when the price goes up? )))
An outdated view of the structure
Respect, I'm always amazed at your talent for posting super stuff, I'm a fan of your thread on Humour.....
That's roughly what it's about when it comes to structure.... only static in MT... yours is more dynamic....
MarketMakers knock the structure down like passing ships a coastal wave, but, it turns out they are not as powerful as I have been led to believe...
I turn the "admin doesn't drink chocolates" t-shirt inside out on peyrols :)
And in the meantime, it's not too bad... ))) As some statistics show (met...) the counter-trend mechanism on the euro is remarkable ))
It turns the other way again, tried it, even turned the monitor upside down... :-)
It turns the other way again, tried it, even turned the monitor upside down... :-)
They're watching you :)
ZS In general, with the exception of boobs, the topic is fully disclosed.
They are watching you :)
They are watching you :)
It happens of course. There are so many short-term phenomena in the forex market. :) You try to roll over yourself. :)) Even that, they say, sometimes works. )))
Who's for beer? .... I'll run away....
What kind of beer do you prefer...