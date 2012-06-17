Why is there no button - "Undo deletion" ? - page 4

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tol64:
Do you do the opposite? Buy when the price goes down and sell when the price goes up? )))
And in between it's not too bad... ))) As some statistics show (I've seen...) the counter-trend mechanism of the Euro is great ))
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tol64:
Do you do the opposite? Buy when the price goes down and sell when the price goes up? )))
It turns the other way again, I tried it, I even flipped the monitor... :-)
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Mischek:

An outdated view of the structure

Respect, I'm always amazed at your talent for posting super stuff, I'm a fan of your thread on Humour.....

That's roughly what it's about when it comes to structure.... only static in MT... yours is more dynamic....

MarketMakers knock the structure down like passing ships a coastal wave, but, it turns out they are not as powerful as I have been led to believe...

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Urain:
I turn the "admin doesn't drink chocolates" t-shirt inside out on peyrols :)
From the whole sentence I only understood three words "On", "turn inside out" and "inside out", the rest makes me cringe.....
 
Karlson:
And in the meantime, it's not too bad... ))) As some statistics show (met...) the counter-trend mechanism on the euro is remarkable ))
It may happen. There are so many short-term events in Forex. :)
IvanIvanov:
It turns the other way again, tried it, even turned the monitor upside down... :-)
Try turning it upside down yourself. :)) Even that, they say, sometimes works. )))
 
IvanIvanov:
It turns the other way again, tried it, even turned the monitor upside down... :-)

They're watching you :)

ZS In general, with the exception of boobs, the topic is fully disclosed.

 
Urain:

They are watching you :)

So this is what a doll looks like...
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Urain:

They are watching you :)


I know, but that doesn't stop me every day, over and over again - rolling out the sun for the whole planet... ...so that everyone can have their morning... :-)
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tol64:
It happens of course. There are so many short-term phenomena in the forex market. :) You try to roll over yourself. :)) Even that, they say, sometimes works. )))
Tired of being a clown.... I know it's a head-scratcher... if there's an oversight... or a misunderstanding of some detail.... - asshole....
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Who's for beer? .... I'll run away....

What kind of beer do you prefer...

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