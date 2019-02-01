help me add alert on this indicator i think it's the holy grail.
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i've realized that every time a line is created by the indicator the market changes in direction,
so right now i have to keep on going around every chart to see if it has created a line and am missing it,
i was thinking if it has an alert it would be very helpful. kindly anyone thank you!
Regards
DOMINGO!
That is ZigZag indicator with changed display (see the comparison of the ZigZag to those lines)
It works as any other ZigZag indicator (ie: alerts are, more or less, pointless in the way you are trying to use them)
That is ZigZag indicator with changed display (see the comparison of the ZigZag to those lines)
It works as any other ZigZag indicator (ie: alerts are, more or less, pointless in the way you are trying to use them)
hey buddy thanks for your reply but i would still prefer having the alerts do you think you can help on that?
Use some ZigZag that already has alerts
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i've realized that every time a line is created by the indicator the market changes in direction,
so right now i have to keep on going around every chart to see if it has created a line and am missing it,
i was thinking if it has an alert it would be very helpful. kindly anyone thank you!
Regards
DOMINGO!