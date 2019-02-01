help me add alert on this indicator i think it's the holy grail.

New comment
 

i've realized that every time a line is created by the indicator the market changes in direction,

so right now i have to keep on going around every chart to see if it has created a line and am missing it, 

i was thinking if it has an alert it would be very helpful. kindly anyone thank you!

Regards

DOMINGO!

Files:
SR_15.mq4  9 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!

Use the CODE button

 
Sergey Golubev:
i mean thank you sir kindly hook me up with an individual who can help me on this please!
 
Sergey Golubev:
Files:
SR_15.mq4  9 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

i've realized that every time a line is created by the indicator the market changes in direction,

so right now i have to keep on going around every chart to see if it has created a line and am missing it, 

i was thinking if it has an alert it would be very helpful. kindly anyone thank you!

Regards

DOMINGO!

 

That is ZigZag indicator with changed display (see the comparison of the ZigZag to those lines)

It works as any other ZigZag indicator (ie: alerts are, more or less, pointless in the way you are trying to use them)


 
Mladen Rakic:

That is ZigZag indicator with changed display (see the comparison of the ZigZag to those lines)

It works as any other ZigZag indicator (ie: alerts are, more or less, pointless in the way you are trying to use them)


hey buddy thanks for your reply but i would still prefer having the alerts do you think you can help on that?
 
doming0:
hey buddy thanks for your reply but i would still prefer having the alerts do you think you can help on that?
Use some ZigZag that already has alerts
 
Mladen Rakic:
Use some ZigZag that already has alerts
thanks bro!
 
still look for anyone to add alert on this one please
New comment