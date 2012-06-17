Why is there no button - "Undo deletion" ? - page 3

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IvanIvanov:
I used your methodology - I lost five deposits......... the price was sure to reverse after my trade.......... :-)
is the number of dots in a row the number of drinks or underdrinks?
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Silent:
Is there any way to recover an accidentally closed window, purely by accident?
Also a good question......
 
One question, one answer and flood flood flood flood ....
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abolk:
is the number of dots in a row the number of drinks or underdrinks?

I don't drink in an active market..... yes dots... that's when I'm on a bender.... binge..... binge..... binge..... ah... fuckin'... what's the difference.......

 
IvanIvanov:
Thanks.... I for one.... think very highly of the fca of mt..... - i think this is the only collection of essays worthy to become a trader's handbook, ranging from descriptions of indicators and fundamental news to hotkeys..... i have a bad memory.... if all printed out and hung on walls..... option..... but I don't have many walls..... all in monitors.....
All of the .chm shells for the language, editor and terminal are in the help directory of the terminal, you can run them with a simple invocation of the commander, or you can put an icon on the desktop and quickstart.
 
Mischek:
Excuse me colleague, have you seen my 3D glasses? They're about to show the structure and I'm like the last sucker.
I don't think it's going to come to that. So you won't lose anything. )))
 

An outdated view of the structure

 
IvanIvanov:
I've lost five deposits using this methodology......... the price was sure to reverse after my trade.......... :-)
Doing it the other way around? Buy when the price goes down and sell when the price goes up? )))
 
IvanIvanov:
I don't drink in an active market......
I turn the "admin don't drink chocolates" t-shirt inside out at peyrols :)
 
Mischek:

An outdated view of the structure

Waaaaaayyyyy!!! Now that's cool. )) Looks like Misha has all the main algorithms. )))
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