Why is there no button - "Undo deletion" ? - page 3
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I used your methodology - I lost five deposits......... the price was sure to reverse after my trade.......... :-)
Is there any way to recover an accidentally closed window, purely by accident?
is the number of dots in a row the number of drinks or underdrinks?
I don't drink in an active market..... yes dots... that's when I'm on a bender.... binge..... binge..... binge..... ah... fuckin'... what's the difference.......
Thanks.... I for one.... think very highly of the fca of mt..... - i think this is the only collection of essays worthy to become a trader's handbook, ranging from descriptions of indicators and fundamental news to hotkeys..... i have a bad memory.... if all printed out and hung on walls..... option..... but I don't have many walls..... all in monitors.....
Excuse me colleague, have you seen my 3D glasses? They're about to show the structure and I'm like the last sucker.
An outdated view of the structure
I've lost five deposits using this methodology......... the price was sure to reverse after my trade.......... :-)
I don't drink in an active market......
An outdated view of the structure