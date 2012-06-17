Why is there no button - "Undo deletion" ? - page 8
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Well, yes, there is such a thing. I even know people who do that. And I've known people who didn't follow that rule. Even got caught doing it myself once. )))For the last two years. Any currency.
KNOW - who do
KNOW - didn't comply..... die or something?
Yeah, one already died of nervousness from losing business. Couldn't recover and slipped away (drugs - death). The other has close to that theme.
...And no modesty to share?
Yep, the last 2 years
2010 - 2011
USDJPY
Oh not an easy currency - given that the best traders live in Japan and their stock trading is government motivated, with the relevant twists and turns by the Japanese Central Bank, but we are not looking for easy ways to example.......
I'll shut up for about 15 minutes and paint...
Psi, sorry tol64 - took your post a bit inadequately, alcohol slows down the motor skills..... but opens the mind.... dilemma... :-)
Yep, the last 2 years
2010 - 2011
USDJPY
Oh not an easy currency - given that the best traders live in Japan and their stock trading is government motivated, with the relevant twists and turns by the Japanese Central Bank, but we are not looking for easy ways to example.......
I'll shut up for about 15 minutes and paint...
Psi, sorry tol64 - took your post a bit inadequately, alcohol slows down the motor skills..... but opens the mind.... dilemma... :-)
That's why I chose this pair. And I understand why you reacted the way you did at the time. I take into account the state of the interlocutor both in real and virtual. )))
You knew, you knew, you know more than me..... :-)
Now I understand why a great acquaintance of mine hasn't contacted Jena for a couple of years now
It's a pure scam, the last three years - not a single "first wave" - the Japanese are scamming the whole planet, so far no one can catch them by the hand, although there have been attempts (from reliable sources), especially the candle marked with a blue tick - it has an "artificial origin" - I`m happy for the Japanese - it`s a speculative reason not to mess with the Japanese, they may not control waves on lower intervals, but the months show very impressive and they are perceived as worthy opponents.
Thanks for the lesson, I'll try to studyEURUSD by Carlson for 15 minutes next time.
Good topic by the way, I've heard of the Japanese, but to break the wave pattern... wow...
We were in the office the other day, taking a novice Japanese trader training.......
..... Shit..... gentlemen my woman called, I swear I will continue the Euro chart tomorrow......................................
... - Let's take a certain period for any currency for a couple of years, I will decompose this period on months into three waves, then we in turn decompose each of the three waves into three waves, on weeks - then on days each wave will be decomposed into three waves on days, 4H, 1H, 30M, 15M, 5M, 1M
...This will be an example of the structure, the currency does not matter, the interval, too, but let's take the standard MT5 ...
...So what are the suggestions.... Currency? Interval of 2 years?
I argue - the entire structure of the market - can be fit into the harmony of three waves!
i do not know what the statement is based on, since you can build them on different timeframes and following different algorithms of their construction. what is interesting is the following - what follows from all this /what is the usefulness of building waves?
I do not build them below, but above; yellow W1 has not got into the frame here
and this one on EURUSD