Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 995

New comment
 

Hello.

Can you tell me where the loss is coming from on 100% profitable trades?

MT5, testing by real ticks, last month.

ub

 
Андрей:

Hello.

Can you tell me where the loss is coming from on 100% profitable trades?

MT5, testing on real ticks, last month.


Probably a swap.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

It's probably a swap.

I don't think so.

swap

 
Андрей:

I don't think so.


Are you suggesting that the "commission" column does not add up to your loss?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Are you suggesting that the "commission" column does not add up to your loss?

Actually, yes. Here is the tail of the table without cutting out the rows.

commission

 
Андрей:

Actually, yes. Here is the tail of the table without cutting out the rows.


I don't know what you add to what, but if the commission column doesn't change, then 0.26*38=9.88, which is slightly different from 9.86, but very close. Why is it different - maybe it is not rounding or some other reason I don't know about.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

I don't know what you are adding to what, but if the commission column does not change, then 0.26*38=9.88, which is slightly different from 9.86, but very close. Why is it different - maybe rounding is not happening or some other reason that I don't know about.

This exel adds, and there are 76 values, and 4 of them by 0.25 i.e. 0.26 * 72 + 0.25 * 4 = 19.72.

Another question arose, and why then the total profit 54.64, and not 64.50.

It looks like we should forget about these MQ bogeys.

 
Андрей:

This exel adds, and there are 76 values, and 4 of them by 0.25 i.e. 0.26 * 72 + 0.25 * 4 = 19.72.

Another question arises, why the total profit is 54.64, and not 64.50.

Looks like we should give up and forget about those MQ niggles.

Not like this 64.50

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5

Andrey, 2019.02.01 06:13

As a matter of fact, yes. Here's the tail of the table without the rows cut out.

commission


 
Alexey Viktorov:
Not so this 64.50

Just 64.50 is the actual value, but 9.86 is half of the full commission of 19.72 and then 44.78+9.86=54.64.

It begs the question, why do we need such a jiggle if the actual value of the total profit =64.50?

 
Андрей:
Exactly 64.50 is the real value, but 9.86 is half of the total commission of 19.72 and then 44.78+9.86=54.64.

The question arises, why do we need such a jiggle, if the real value of the total profit =64.50?

How can we judge the terminal by the data manually placed in the excell where is the guarantee that the closing deals were not lost during the transfer? In MT5, the commission is charged at opening and closing of a position. And the commission is charged per transaction. Hence, there is a buying commission and a selling commission, i.e. two transactions. After all, not only speculators are on the exchange, but also those who convert their currency for mutual settlements.
1...988989990991992993994995996997998999100010011002...1605
New comment