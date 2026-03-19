Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 995
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Hello.
Can you tell me where the loss is coming from on 100% profitable trades?
MT5, testing by real ticks, last month.
Hello.
Can you tell me where the loss is coming from on 100% profitable trades?
MT5, testing on real ticks, last month.
Probably a swap.
It's probably a swap.
I don't think so.
I don't think so.
Are you suggesting that the "commission" column does not add up to your loss?
Are you suggesting that the "commission" column does not add up to your loss?
Actually, yes. Here is the tail of the table without cutting out the rows.
Actually, yes. Here is the tail of the table without cutting out the rows.
I don't know what you add to what, but if the commission column doesn't change, then 0.26*38=9.88, which is slightly different from 9.86, but very close. Why is it different - maybe it is not rounding or some other reason I don't know about.
I don't know what you are adding to what, but if the commission column does not change, then 0.26*38=9.88, which is slightly different from 9.86, but very close. Why is it different - maybe rounding is not happening or some other reason that I don't know about.
This exel adds, and there are 76 values, and 4 of them by 0.25 i.e. 0.26 * 72 + 0.25 * 4 = 19.72.
Another question arose, and why then the total profit 54.64, and not 64.50.
It looks like we should forget about these MQ bogeys.
This exel adds, and there are 76 values, and 4 of them by 0.25 i.e. 0.26 * 72 + 0.25 * 4 = 19.72.
Another question arises, why the total profit is 54.64, and not 64.50.
Looks like we should give up and forget about those MQ niggles.
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Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Andrey, 2019.02.01 06:13
As a matter of fact, yes. Here's the tail of the table without the rows cut out.
Not so this 64.50
It begs the question, why do we need such a jiggle if the actual value of the total profit =64.50?
Exactly 64.50 is the real value, but 9.86 is half of the total commission of 19.72 and then 44.78+9.86=54.64.
The question arises, why do we need such a jiggle, if the real value of the total profit =64.50?