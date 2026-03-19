Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 380
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Highlight Signal_ThresholdOpen in the code and press Crrl+F to search for all occurrences of this variable in the code and see what calculations this variable is involved in. Similarly, search for ThresholdClose.
See if you can figure it out ;))
Thank you)))) I tried and tried, but so far without success))))) I decided to ask here, maybe someone knows for sure)))
Left it as variable "X" for now - affects something there)))).
Maybe later I'll figure out what it's for as I go along)))
Thank you)))) I tried and tried)))) so far without success)))) decided to ask here, maybe someone knows for sure))))
Left it as an "X" variable for now - affects something there)))).
Maybe later I'll figure out what it's for as I go along)))
Googling can't find... "trade class c trade download site:mql5.com"
Give me a link where to download c-trade class inclusion file
CTrade class.
Thank you.
Otherwise the line doesn't compile#include<Trade\Trade.mqh>.
Googling can't find... "trade class c trade download site:mql5.com"
Give me a link where to download inlude trade class file
CTrade class.
Thank you.
Otherwise the line doesn't compile#include<Trade\Trade.mqh>
Is in 5, not seen in 4
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade
for 4kaTrade.mqh but it's not a class
5 has it in 5, I haven't seen it in 4
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade
for4trade.mqh but it's not a class
and HAVE to be on 5 - then what - rocking how?
Here - details...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/60605/page2
Trade class - found - but the problem of compiling this robot persists...
I would be grateful for help...
Who can explain the fundamental difference
between
и
I was looking through the native classes in the terminal and there is half written this way and the other half differently, but what is the fundamental difference I have not understood ...
Who knows?
Who can explain the fundamental difference
between
и
I was looking through the native classes in the terminal and there is half written this way and the other half differently, but what is the fundamental difference I have not understood ...
Who knows?
In the first case, you analyse the variable in which the result of the function is placed. In the second case, you can additionally check the error returned by the function.
and HAVE TO HAVE A FIVE - what's next - rocking how?
Here - details...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/60605/page2
Trade class - found - but the problem of compiling this robot persists...
I would be grateful for help...
why download it? it's in 5
if you don't have it, it's in the trailer from 5, but it won't work on 4 - for obvious reasons
it compiles fine on 5
why download it? it is available in 5
if you don't have it, it's in the trailer from 5, but it won't work on 4 - for obvious reasons
it compiles fine in 5.
Yes. Thank you. Got it. Got it. I compiled it in 4 because of a bit of fuss... :-)
So many terminals. Got a bit confused... :-)