Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 501
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As far as I know, it is forbidden to sell EAs using DLL on the Market
And the man didn't specify where he bought it. Moreover, he has the code - so it's definitely not through the Market. Therefore, as an option, we need to check for dll calls.
And what does the line containing the DLL look like roughly. Or just review all the lines?
The advisor was not bought on Market.
And what does the line containing the DLL look like roughly. Or just review all the lines?
The advisor was not bought on Market.
Took down the windup, downloaded mt5 database "Opening" again, attached EA, but it does not trade. Before I took it down, everything was fine. error code: 4752 trading for the EA is not allowed. what is the reason, I allowed trading in the settings.
is it only on the scripts? if so, is there anything similar for the EA? I don't have this one going on the EA.
The input parameters window is called automatically on EAs/indicators, isn't it?
It only worked when I commented on the
the line
script_show_inputs
and it worked.