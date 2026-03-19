Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 501

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Vitalii Ananev:
As far as I know, it is forbidden to sell EAs using DLL on the Market
And the man didn't specify where he bought it. Moreover, he has the code - so it's definitely not through the Market. So, alternatively, we need to check for dll calls.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
And the man didn't specify where he bought it. Moreover, he has the code - so it's definitely not through the Market. Therefore, as an option, we need to check for dll calls.
The presence of the source code, I somehow overlooked. In the Market products are distributed without source code. Then there is no problem. Even if there is something like that, you can remove it from the code.
 

And what does the line containing the DLL look like roughly. Or just review all the lines?

The advisor was not bought on Market.

 
River:

And what does the line containing the DLL look like roughly. Or just review all the lines?

The advisor was not bought on Market.

In the editor, press the key combination "Ctrl" + "F". A search box will open - enter (without inverted commas) "dll".
 

Took down the windup, downloaded mt5 database "Opening" again, attached EA, but it does not trade. Before I took it down, everything was fine. error code: 4752 trading for the EA is not allowed. what is the reason, I allowed trading in the settings.

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it's
script_show_inputs only
on scripts? if so what is similar for the EA? hint. I don't have this one going on the EA.
[Deleted]  
Leanid Aladzyeu:
is it only on the scripts? if so, is there anything similar for the EA? I don't have this one going on the EA.
Well, on EAs/indicators the input parameters window is automatically called, isn't it?
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
The input parameters window is called automatically on EAs/indicators, isn't it?

It only worked when I commented on the

the line

script_show_inputs

and it worked.

 
Good afternoon, could you please tell me how to programmatically write the line chart view (there is also a bar chart and a candlestick chart - this is understandable) needed to write the trading conditions?
 
All sorted :-)
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