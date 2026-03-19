Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 512
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Good day everyone! Please help, there is a ZigZag https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10076 how to correctly spell the condition to check if the perigee was perigee 24 hours ago
It only outputs zeros.
Where am I wrong?
Good day everyone! Please help, there is a ZigZag https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10076 how to correctly spell the condition to check if the perigee was a day ago
It just comes up with zeros.
Where am I wrong?
Are you searching with a cycle?
How can I set a fixed spread for my choice - broker offers pairs with fixed spread among others, e.g. 1.6 for EURUSD ...
MT4/950 Testing an EA, noticed that the results change spontaneously. Turned out to be a matter of spread change (the terminal is connected to the network).
How can I set a fixed spread for my choice - broker offers pairs with fixed spread among others, for example 1.6 for EURUSD ...
Oksana, no, I just check conditions something like this(I prescribed the indicator parameters completely without them to see if there is a difference)
"One man is not a warrior in the field!"
Hello, everyone!Is there anyone here from LITMO(St. Petersburg State University of Information Technologies Mechanics and Optics), living in St. Petersburg, with whom you can meet in person and discuss programming issues?
Reply in private or via E-mail: ****
Put the numbers in the "Spread" field...
-Aleks-, thanks for the reply. In the tester in"Character properties" the "Spread" field is not editable.
Thanks, Artyom ! Turns out my tester opened narrowly and I didn't think to look below ...
It's called an advanced user. :)