Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 498
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Not a mistake: a loop with global i (blue), and another loop with local i (red)
The compiler will swear.
Not a mistake: a loop with global i (blue), and another loop with local i (red)
Even I get it... The i (blue) is the flat and the i (red) is the toilet. :))))
Even I figured it out... The i (blue) is the flat and the i (red) is the toilet. :))))
You should write a popular science book, you obviously have a talent for explaining things simply ))
With a declared
will just give a warning that the local i overrides the global one.
declaration of 'i' hides global declaration at line 20 test.mq4 25 13
You should write a popular science book, you obviously have a talent for explaining things simply ))
With a declared
will just give a warning that the local i overrides the global one.
declaration of 'i' hides global declaration at line 20 test.mq4 25 13
That's what Artem was explaining. I have no such talents... You're not a writer, you're a reader...
Hi, can you tell me how to run ZigZag in the EA, in general, working, but the left signals a lot, glued to it ZZ, stopped working. Cannot open file ZigZag on the test, debugging at all does not go, on the demo did not buy a single order. what is there to do?
In the custom indicators is a fileZigZag, if so, is it exactly called there as when you access it from the EA ?
If yes, is the fileZigZag located in custom indicators, is it called as it is when accessing it from the Expert Advisor?
You should take the file name in quotes without the extension. It's strange, it compiles well. What was the originalZigZag variable ?
How to level out or compensate for single minus sags in a five
there is a function but it doesn't work