Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 450
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Which one? The one about the sneakers?
the bottom one has a different quote
1.4 at the top, 1.8 at the bottom
Nope, that Rsi drawing was
Thank you I missed that, with one broker I understand
go ahead and click on the link.
A trend line was drawn to a distance equal to the distance between the 2 minima and a value was obtained on the PCP chart...the only question is how to set it up
What's the problem, not enough information?
Two lows were taken and a trend was drawn, stretched to a distance equal to the distance between the 2 lows and a value was obtained on the Psi chart...the only question is how to set it
MT4
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6343/page450#comment_1921420 tried this option does not see it
new-rena:
которые более менее похожи - такое может быть объяснено в незначительной разнице в котировке. Обычно связана такая разница с калибровкой котировки по времени и особенностями работы аппаратуры и программного обеспечения брокера. Для торговли это не критично.
the difference is negligible in the quotes .in reality it comes out in the tester $15,000 and $7,000 quite