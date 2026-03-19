Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 450

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new-rena:
Which one? The one about the sneakers?
Nope that Rci drawing was
 
new-rena:

the bottom one has a different quote

1.4 at the top, 1.8 at the bottom

Thank you I missed that, one broker is clear
 
azfaraon:
Nope, that Rsi drawing was
the link.
 
неAni:
Thank you I missed that, with one broker I understand
which are more or less similar - this can be explained by a slight difference in the quote. Usually this difference is due to the time calibration of the quote and the peculiarities of the broker's hardware and software. This is not critical for trading.
[Deleted]  
new-rena:
go ahead and click on the link.

A trend line was drawn to a distance equal to the distance between the 2 minima and a value was obtained on the PCP chart...the only question is how to set it up

 
azfaraon:
What's the problem here, not enough information?
[Deleted]  
new-rena:
What's the problem, not enough information?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6343/page450#comment_1921420 tried this option doesn't see it
 
azfaraon:

Two lows were taken and a trend was drawn, stretched to a distance equal to the distance between the 2 lows and a value was obtained on the Psi chart...the only question is how to set it

MT4

            datetime time_1,time_2;
            double Price1,Price2;

            time_1=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),20);
            time_2=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),0);
            Price1=iLow(Symbol(),Period(),20);
            Price2=iLow(Symbol(),Period(),0);

            ObjectDelete("TrendLine");
            ObjectCreate("TrendLine",OBJ_TREND,0,time_1,Price1,time_2,Price2);//отрезок
            ObjectSet("TrendLine",OBJPROP_RAY,true);//луч
            ObjectSet("TrendLine",OBJPROP_COLOR,Red);
            ObjectSet("TrendLine",OBJPROP_WIDTH,3);
            ObjectSet("TrendLine",OBJPROP_BACK,false);//на заднем плане
 
azfaraon:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6343/page450#comment_1921420 tried this option does not see it
Display what you're kicking in the function as text on the screen first and watch, it's clearer that way. You can figure it out on your own.
 

new-rena:
которые более менее похожи - такое может быть объяснено в незначительной разнице в котировке. Обычно связана такая разница с калибровкой котировки по времени и особенностями работы аппаратуры и программного обеспечения брокера. Для торговли это не критично.

the difference is negligible in the quotes .in reality it comes out in the tester $15,000 and $7,000 quite

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