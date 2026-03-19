Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 222

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Can you suggest a broker with the biggest tools on mt5!
 
fameglory:
Can you suggest a broker with the biggest tools on mt5!
Brokers are not discussed here, not allowed. Take a look here.
Список брокеров
  • tol64.blogspot.ru
Представляем Вашему вниманию каталог брокерских компаний, который разделён для более удобного поиска на несколько списков брокеров. В отдельных разделах можно выбрать брокера по определённым критериям, которые важны для Вас. - Брокеры предлагающие терминал Metatrader 5 Торговая платформа Metatrader 5 всё более становится популярной среди...
 

Hello Dear forum users. Please explain this situation to me. I put the indicator in the market, for a certain price. I do not have a demo version and all who enter has only a BUY button. But for some reason in the profile says downloaded 1 time BUY 0. How do I understand this? Here is the indicator itself https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3721

Технический индикатор AlievTM Tring
Технический индикатор AlievTM Tring
  • 500.00 USD
  • Aziz Aliev
  • www.mql5.com
Готовая торговая система, которая включает в себя ряд уникальных идей. Работает на любом таймфрейме и на любых валютных парах. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не запаздывает. Показывает точки входа, дивергенцию и...
 
crocuz:

Hello Dear forum users. Please explain this situation to me. I put the indicator in the market, for a certain price. I do not have a demo version and all who enter has only a BUY button. But for some reason in the profile says downloaded 1 time BUY 0. How do I understand this? Here is the indicator itself https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3721

So understand. Any product (even paid product without demo) can be downloaded and tested in the tester and then decide whether to buy it or not. Obviously, someone who has downloaded your product has no desire to buy it.
 

I placed a bay stop pending order, how do I check if the bay stop is already set? I don't want to place it again. There are several pending orders at the moment because there is no check to see if there is already a stop in place.

 
websafe25:

I placed a bay stop pending order, how do I check if the bay stop is already set? I don't want to place it again. There are several pending orders at the moment because there is no check to see if there is already a stop in place.

See trading functions: OrderSelect(), OrderGetInteger(), OrderGetDouble...
 
C-4:
See trading functions: OrderSelect(), OrderGetInteger(), OrderGetDouble...

If I understand correctly, the ticket of the set pending order should be saved? Then select the order according to the previously saved ticket using OrderSelect(), and use OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE) to determine the order type.

Should the order ticket be saved in a static variable? So that the variable is not created again during the next run of the Expert Advisor.

 
crocuz:

Hello Dear forum users. Please explain this situation to me. I put the indicator in the market, for a certain price. I do not have a demo version and all who enter has only a BUY button. But for some reason in the profile says downloaded 1 time BUY 0. How do I understand this? Here is the indicator itself https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3721

Probably indicator is in your Market for MetaTrader 4. Why it jumps: it jumps from outdated versions of the terminal, which still have the possibility to demo-jump.

Discussed here

 

Trying to get an order type(I need a pending order)

      int ordercount = OrdersTotal();
         
          for(int i=0;i<ordercount;i++)
     {
         OrderGetTicket(i);
         if (OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
         {
         Alert("Уже существует отложенный ордер на покупку");
         }
         
     }

What is wrong?

 
websafe25:

Trying to get an order type(I need a pending order)

What is wrong?

Everything works, thanksto C-4 for the tip.
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