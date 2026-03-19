Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 222
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Hello Dear forum users. Please explain this situation to me. I put the indicator in the market, for a certain price. I do not have a demo version and all who enter has only a BUY button. But for some reason in the profile says downloaded 1 time BUY 0. How do I understand this? Here is the indicator itself https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3721
Hello Dear forum users. Please explain this situation to me. I put the indicator in the market, for a certain price. I do not have a demo version and all who enter has only a BUY button. But for some reason in the profile says downloaded 1 time BUY 0. How do I understand this? Here is the indicator itself https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3721
I placed a bay stop pending order, how do I check if the bay stop is already set? I don't want to place it again. There are several pending orders at the moment because there is no check to see if there is already a stop in place.
I placed a bay stop pending order, how do I check if the bay stop is already set? I don't want to place it again. There are several pending orders at the moment because there is no check to see if there is already a stop in place.
See trading functions: OrderSelect(), OrderGetInteger(), OrderGetDouble...
If I understand correctly, the ticket of the set pending order should be saved? Then select the order according to the previously saved ticket using OrderSelect(), and use OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE) to determine the order type.
Should the order ticket be saved in a static variable? So that the variable is not created again during the next run of the Expert Advisor.
Hello Dear forum users. Please explain this situation to me. I put the indicator in the market, for a certain price. I do not have a demo version and all who enter has only a BUY button. But for some reason in the profile says downloaded 1 time BUY 0. How do I understand this? Here is the indicator itself https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3721
Probably indicator is in your Market for MetaTrader 4. Why it jumps: it jumps from outdated versions of the terminal, which still have the possibility to demo-jump.
Discussed here
Trying to get an order type(I need a pending order)
What is wrong?
Trying to get an order type(I need a pending order)
What is wrong?