Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 410
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Can you tell me if using Standard Library, when getting Ask and Bid, do you need to do mysymbol.RefreshRates();
i.e. update or for data from the Library do you not need to update?
if you need current prices, you don't need to do anything
if((Bid-Xprice)/Point>=Step)
I do not understand something) I have been working on this code for 3 hours. it is a function for a grid. it is called on opening a new order in the grid, its purpose is to recalculate TP and change it for all orders in the grid
But it only changes TP of the oldest order in the grid.
What am I mixing up?))
I do not understand something) I have been working on this code for 3 hours. it is a function for a grid. it is called on opening a new order in the grid, its purpose is to recalculate TP and change it for all orders in the grid
But it only changes TP of the oldest order in the grid.
What am I mixing up?))
When will you change your browser? Just like a child.
It's a problem with the site that they haven't adapted the site to my browser. Service Desk as usual, 0 help. I'm fine with my browser.
It's a problem with the site that they haven't adapted the site to my browser. Service Desk as usual, 0 help. I'm fine with my browser.
Can you tell me the code for MT4. If a new bar has arrived then redraw the chart indicator.
I think I found the code and put it to start
Print goes out but the chart does not redraw it =(
Can you tell me the code for MT4. If a new bar has arrived then redraw the chart indicator.
I think I found the code and put it to start
Print goes out but the chart does not redraw it =(
How to determine what we are buying on the current chart and for what (crooked Russian, sorry). For example, on the EURUSD chart, the base currency (what we buy) is EUR and the quoted currency (what we buy for) is USD. They can be identified:
What about gold, for example? On a GOLD chart both values will be USD. And I need to determine that we are buying gold for USD. Analyzing the symbol name string is not appropriate.
Probably, because RefreshRates and WindowRedraw have no effect on indicators. You have to dig into the indicators.
Well, if you press the refresh button in the terminal, everything is recalculated.
how do you press the same button in the code? =)
That's how I see it.
ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT);
Started studying arrays .
I have written a pro-order function with arrays , 3 arrays = 0 buy, 1= sell, 2= total buy and sell trades.
Then I wrote a condition to buy if ( the first condition && array [0] == 0 )then we open a buy
and on sale if ( the first condition && array [1]== 0) then we open a Sell position.
But the tester throws an error and the test stops, what is the problem? ( error " array exit " )