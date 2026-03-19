Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 312

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You need to have at least three accounts on the site for different purposes and you won't have a problem))
 
Edic:
You need to have at least three accounts on the site for different purposes and you won't have any problems))
... and get a perpetual ban on all three - then you definitely won't.
 

Afternoon.

Please advise, I am looking for a smart martingale for mt5 with averaging, where a new knee is not just opened by a pipstep, but depends on an indicator signal, for example CCI, where there is a change in multiplier and size of pipstep, after the Nth knee. For mt4 there are such an Expert Advisor, and with open code, but with mt5 it will be more complicated.

 
Help why the download from the marketplace says installation failed
[Deleted]  
How do I transfer money from my forum account to another user? Do you charge a transfer fee?
 
Edic:
How do I transfer money from my forum account to another user? Do you charge a transfer fee?
No such feature
[Deleted]  
server:
There is no such function
Oops-oops...
 
Good evening everyone! Can you tell me if it is possible to include indicator code in an EA, not the link to it, but the indicator itself? I would like to ask you a few words about it.
 
PokrovMT5:
Good evening everyone! Can you tell me if it is possible to include indicator code in an EA, not the link to it, but the indicator itself? I would like to ask you a few words about it.
There is a better way for this: iCustom. This way you can get data in your Expert Advisor from indicator buffers.
 
barabashkakvn:
There is a better way to do this: iCustom. This way you can get data in the EA from the indicator buffers of the indicator.
Thanks for the tip! You're welcome!
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