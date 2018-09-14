Debugger error: Expression could not be evaluated.
I was using a template for the debugging session called Debug.tpl. Removing this fixes the issue. Seems like a bug and I've opened a ticket with Metaquotes.
I kiss you all over! You have no idea, how long I searched for this solution. Years! To the point that I changed copies of my indicators to run as scripts, only to get grip of the variable-contents.
Never would have come to the idea to hold a template responsible. When I have some extra time, I gonna work through the template to find out which option is killing the watch-function.
Thanks a lot for posting your discovery!
I kiss you all over! You have no idea, how long I searched for this solution. Years! To the point that I changed copies of my indicators to run as scripts, only to get grip of the variable-contents.
Never would have come to the idea to hold a template responsible. When I have some extra time, I gonna work through the template to find out which option is killing the watch-function.
Thanks a lot for posting your discovery!
No problem. I'm glad it was useful to you!
No problem. I'm glad it was useful to you!
I was having the same problem. Deleting my debug.tpl template file solved the problem. It only seemed to be affecting indicators. Scripts were working OK. Thanks for posting this fix. It saved me many hours of frustration.
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I'm receiving this error when debugging and indicator. I'm using MT4 build 1090 19 May 2017. I've tried the
class CFix { } ExtFix;
fix but this did not work for me.
Any further ideas/fixes please?