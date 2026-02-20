Build 5602 update can't start backtest without internet connection !
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements".
Alain Verleyen #:Don't be a dictator !
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "New MetaTrader 5 Build 5572: ONNX and Chart Rendering Improvements".
Istvan Reich:Unfortunately, this is the case for everyone.
What could be the problem?
It could be that Meta Quotes wants to certify the user of their software.
fxsaber #:
Unfortunately, this is the case for everyone.
Unfortunately, this is the case for everyone.
How ? "Просьба дать возможность тестирования на реальных символах при плохом (или отсутствии) качестве связи интернета."
This wasn't the case with the previous version! It was possible to test without internet.
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I'm using a notebook and after the update the Test only starts when I'm connected to the network via WiFi!
There is a problem loading the data. If I disconnect during optimization, it is no longer a problem, the Test will run. The connection is only required when starting the Test !
I tried reinstalling it but it still doesn't work.
What could be the problem?