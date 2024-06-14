Problem with MQL5 account switching

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I have installed an expert advisor on a VPS, and so far everything has worked correctly. However, I am facing a problem: when I switch accounts, the robot also switches automatically. What I want to do is that the robot continues to operate on account X while I continue to work on another account.
 
Dolors:
I have installed an expert advisor on a VPS, and so far everything has worked correctly. However, I am facing a problem: when I switch accounts, the robot also switches automatically. What I want to do is that the robot continues to operate on account X while I continue to work on another account.

This is not possible, when you switch accounts, the Auto/Algo trading button is unlicked and automated trading is disabled for security purposes.

If you want to trade the same EA (or 2 EAs) in 2 different trading accounts, you must install another MT4/5 terminal to login into your second trading account and trade your EA on it.

If you don't know how to install a second MT4/5 terminal of the same broker in your computer or VPS, simply choose a different destination folder upon installation.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

This is not possible, when you switch accounts, the Auto/Algo trading button is unlicked and automated trading is disabled for security purposes.

If you want to trade the same EA (or 2 EAs) in 2 different trading accounts, you must install another MT4/5 terminal to login into your second trading account and trade your EA on it.

If you don't know how to install a second MT4/5 terminal of the same broker in your computer or VPS, simply choose a different destination folder upon installation.



Ok, Thank You!

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