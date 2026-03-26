Simultaneous EA on different accounts
On the Metatrader 4 app I installed from my Xbtfx broker, I have 2 accounts. I wanted to run 1 EA on one account and another EA on another account. I attached the EA to a chart on one account, but when I switched account, the Journal tab immediately showed a log that the EA was removed. Is it not possible then to run them simultaneously? Is having another computer the only solution?
- Multiple sessions MT4 on same account
- ea is not working on all accounts
- Connect to another account inside a EA
Kannan J:
On the Metatrader 4 app I installed from my Xbtfx broker, I have 2 accounts. I wanted to run 1 EA on one account and another EA on another account. I attached the EA to a chart on one account, but when I switched account, the Journal tab immediately showed a log that the EA was removed. Is it not possible then to run them simultaneously? Is having another computer the only solution?
On the Metatrader 4 app I installed from my Xbtfx broker, I have 2 accounts. I wanted to run 1 EA on one account and another EA on another account. I attached the EA to a chart on one account, but when I switched account, the Journal tab immediately showed a log that the EA was removed. Is it not possible then to run them simultaneously? Is having another computer the only solution?
You can't run 2 EAs on 2 different trading accounts on 1 MT4 terminal, when you login into one account you are logged out of the other.
Install a second MT4 terminal to run your other trading account and EA.
When I install Metatrader from my broker Xbtfx, it doesn't prompt for the install location to use, so how can you install twice? I have installed from a few other brokers before, and I don't ever remember seeing one asking to choose the install location if needed.
Kannan J #:
When I install Metatrader from my broker Xbtfx, it doesn't prompt for the install location to use, so how can you install twice? I have installed from a few other brokers before, and I don't ever remember seeing one asking to choose the install location if needed.
When I install Metatrader from my broker Xbtfx, it doesn't prompt for the install location to use, so how can you install twice? I have installed from a few other brokers before, and I don't ever remember seeing one asking to choose the install location if needed.
You need to install the second instance of your MT4 broker terminal on a different folder, watch the gif carefully and ingore the different broker please.
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