Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1534
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Hello, dear traders.
My question is as follows: I am writing a two-part copier for MT5. One sends csv file to ftp and the other receives it via http. I use webrequest function and examples from mql5.com site
There is a problem with receiving data from the csv file in the second part of the programme, or rather with the encoding of characters in the csv file. Webrequest receives an array of char, which using the function CharArrayToString, gives kryakozebras. Changing flags when opening a file with the fileopen function (I tried FILE_CSV, FILE_ANSI, FILE_UNICODE) does nothing. In Notepad++ the sent csv file appears in UTF-16 LE c BOM encoding.
The question is how to correctly convert this file with char array to the form it had when sent, i.e. to a string with Latin characters and numbers?
Is the availability of funds on the account checked on the server? Not in the terminal? This data is available in the trading environment
and it is one of those checks that can be used without burdening the server.
Perhaps this case.
Is the availability of funds in the account checked on the server? Not in the terminal? This data is available in the trading environment
and it is one of those checks that can be used without burdening the server.
Taken from the official MetaTrader 5 website:
Regards, Vladimir.
Is the availability of funds in the account checked on the server? Not in the terminal? This data is available in the trading environment
and it is one of those checks that can be used without burdening the server.
This is not my text
It's not my text
That's right, Artem, this is not your text and that's why I myself had to answer the question about checking funds on the server in the previous message with reference to the official information from MetaTrader 5.
Regards, Vladimir.
Is the availability of funds in the account checked on the server? Not in the terminal? This data is available in the trading environment
and it is one of those checks that can be used without burdening the server.
It is possible that the sufficiency of funds is checked twice, both in the terminal and on the broker's server.
It is possible that the sufficiency of funds is checked twice, both in the terminal and on the broker's server.
Most likely it is so, perhaps with prices (validity, indents, etc.) the same.
Client terminal is a kind of filter, one of the main tasks of which is
to maximise server load.
Good afternoon, Valery! Yes, that's the problem, that the slightest inaccuracy can fundamentally change the meaning of everything I said in my initial post. As far as I'm concerned, an order and an instruction are synonyms. And though the order is not a full synonym, but, damn, if you translate it from English, it turns out to be a synonym too. ))
Although the explanation you gave is the most clear and logical.
Regards, Vladimir.
Good morning) Earlier in the connection client broker exchange, the client really ordered the broker how to dispose of his funds, so there the order was an instruction and order. Now in the regulations almost all have a phrase, your order is put in the queue for execution) Kind of like an order, but in the queue. An order in the queue is more logical in meaning. Well and the level of the client in relation to financial companies is kind of defined as equal, but where is the exchange and where is the client of the exchange or where is Tinek and where are his clients)))) and who can order whom))))))
In general, I tried to express my thought in some way connected and as briefly as possible, and this is what I got in the end:Let's take a closer look at the general scheme of trading operations:
.
Please respond with constructive criticism. ))
Regards, Vladimir.