Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 759
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Can you tell me how to remove the markers after closing a position so that they are not displayed?
Is it possible to remove them programmatically?
Thank you!
Settings -> Options -> Trade:
Settings -> Options -> Trade:
I meant to delete programmatically in the following way:CHART_SHOW_OHLC,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, ..., but not by removal of graphical objectsThank you!
I meant to remove programmatically like this:CHART_SHOW_OHLC,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, ..., not by deleting graph objectsThank you!
There seems to be no such property in the program. Everything is left up to the user (manual operation only).
Good afternoon!
Can you tell me, is it possible to inherit a class and an interface in MQL?
I need to do something like this:
class Order : public CObject, Deserializable {
Can you tell me how to remove the markers after closing a position so that they are not displayed?
Is it possible to remove them programmatically?
Thank you!
Is it in the terminal or in the tester?
You must uncheck it in the terminal
In the tester, I don't think so...
How bad is it to do it this way, or is there no difference in load?
ChartRedraw every second:
How bad is it to do it this way, or is there no difference in load?
ChartRedraw every second:
It would be better to put it into OnTrade() handler. After all, arrows appear only when a trade occurs...
How bad is it to do it this way, or is there no difference in load?
ChartRedraw every second:
Well, in principle, you've already answered above - you only need to redraw when it's required. Let's put it this way: you don't take money out of your wallet at regular intervals, but only when you need it ;)
It's better to put it into OnTrade() handler. After all, arrows appear only when trades occur...
Yes, arrows do appear).
It is a totally different program, and it has nothing to do with arrows.
PS. The objects are drawn by timer every second, so there is such a task, otherwise the objects will not be redrawn withoutChartRedraw.
Yes, the arrows do appear.)
This is a completely different programme and has nothing to do with arrows.
PS. The objects are drawn by timer every second, that's why it is such a task, otherwise withoutChartRedraw the objects are not redrawn.
But it is worth to think how to redraw them when they are required. Or is it really necessary to redraw the chart every second?