How should i check if I have an open buy order?
s115rz:
Apologize for wrong place for topic.
@ s115rz
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SS.mq4 | //| Copyright 2019, Haskaya Software | //| https://www.haskayayazilim.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, Haskaya Software" #property link "https://www.haskayayazilim.net" #property version "1.00" #property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- int OrderCountBuy=OrderFind(0); int OrderCountSell=OrderFind(1); Print("Buy Ordet Count "+string(OrderCountBuy)+" Sell Order Count "+string(OrderCountSell)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OrderFind(int Durum) { int sonuc=0; int total = OrdersTotal(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==false) break; if (OrderType()==Durum) sonuc=sonuc+1; } return(sonuc); }
Mehmet Bastem:
@ s115rz
Thanks Mehmet for code.
As i want to check symbol by symbol, I have written this code. Will it work?
Bool BPos = 0; Bool SPos = 0; for( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal() ; i++ ) { OrderSelect( i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES ); if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderType() == OP_BUY) { BPos = 1; } if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderType() == OP_SELL) { SPos = 1; } }
Mehmet Bastem:
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==false) break;
Why do you exit the loop if the OrderSelect() fails?
s115rz:
Your code is ok, but it is bool, not Bool.
You should also get into the habit of using false or true instead of 0 and 1 for bools. Makes it easier to follow your code.
bool BPos = false; bool SPos = false; for( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal() ; i++ ) { if(OrderSelect( i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES) && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) { BPos = true; } else if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) { SPos = true; } }
Keith Watford:
Thank you so much.
Good advice.
Hey Buddies
I'm not a computer programmer and my question seems simple. But I'm confused about it.
I have read MQL4 book and function reference, but i can't find the solution.
I just want to check if there is an open buy position or not?
I tried to use OrdersTotal() but it returns buy and sell number, while I want to check if there is just Buy position.
A way is using OrderType() and OrderSelect() but I cant understand their logic. What is ticket number when my program even doesn't know is there any open order or not?
I should say, I want to check orders for each symbol separately and there will be no pending order. Just open market orders.
My problem in two sentences: << How should i check if I have an open buy order? what is the code I need? >>
if you give the code, it's good and enough. and code description is welcomed.