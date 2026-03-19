Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 150
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how is it possible to trade from one terminal on accounts from different brokers? it seems that in the login field there is no possibility to connect another server - there is a list of servers of the current broker only
how is it possible to trade from one terminal on accounts from different brokers? it seems that in the login field there is no possibility to connect another server - there is a list of servers of the current broker only
Go to "Accounts" in "Navigator" and select "Open Account". In the field "Add new server..." enter the approximate server name and enter.
in the "open account" window there is no field to add a new server... at least in mt4. Can you show me screenshots of where the account is added? i can only scan the server, but only the current broker is displayed there
is it possible that the broker who gives MT4 saves in its coordinates its servers without the possibility of connecting a third party? or maybe there are some other tricks such as slow quotes and other pleasures?)
What if I want to change the settings and the best solution is to use mt4 from metaquotes and enter the servers of all brokers by myself?
in the "open account" window there is no field to add a new server... at least in mt4. Can you show me screenshots of where the account is added? i can only scan the server, but only the current broker is displayed there
is it possible that the broker who gives MT4 saves in its coordinates its servers without the possibility of connecting a third party? or maybe there are some other tricks such as slow quotes and other pleasures?)
Would it be better to use mt4 from methaquotes and enter servers of all brokers independently?
IN MT4.
File-->Open account. After entering your details -->Further, and:
click on the green plus sign at the bottom of the list of servers...
i have it like this. hence the question - does it mean that the broker . by providing its mt4 has blocked the possibility of adding third party servers?
or is it just the off-trading period and the servers are unavailable?
i have it like this. hence the question - does it mean that the broker . providing his mt4 blocked the possibility of adding third party servers?
or it's just a non-trading period and the servers are unavailable?
How come they are not available? I took a snapshot during a non-trading period too.
Maybe you should use another terminal, not downloaded from your brokerage company website?
i might have to get the terminal from the off site. i just wonder how the possibility of adding other servers is overlapped... it's obviously hidden from us but available to brokers... undocumented or hidden by mt4 developers...
where can i download the latest build of mt4?
i might have to get the terminal from the off site. i just wonder how the possibility of adding other servers is overlapped... it's obviously hidden from us but available to brokers... undocumented or hidden by mt4 developers...
where can i download the latest build of mt4?
i might have to get the terminal from the off site. i just wonder how the possibility of adding other servers is overlapped... it's obviously hidden from us but available to brokers... undocumented or hidden by mt4 developers...
where can i download the latest build of mt4?
Mmmm. now there is beta-testing of the updated MT4. with the new programming language (actually mql5). the latest build is 536.
As for the MetaTrader 4, it is quite crude, different functions are now and then turned on / off (normal for beta-testing).
but i think you are interested in the latest "stable version" - build 509
how to download it from the mteqvotes site i don't know (keep asking). i just wanted to warn you not to run into surprises (536).
at the bottom of mql4.com forum there is this link Download MetaTrader 4
i think this is build 509 (with the old mql4 language). but when you have it, check the build ... whatever i think - i didn't check it.
// if anything - discuss beta testing here: MetaTrader 4 Build 529 beta version with a new compiler has been released, it would be appropriate to ask your question in this branch, in case something goes wrong with the installation
I can't get it to work... I downloaded mt4 from metaquotes - I don't have a button to add a new server.