Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 152
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Today the terminal crashed for the first time after a couple of minutes with this message.
Can you tell me if it's critical or just a glitch?
The problem signature:
................
Today the terminal crashed for the first time after a couple of minutes with this message.
Can you tell me if it's critical or just a glitch?
The problem signature:
Problem event name: APPCRASH
Application name: terminal.exe
Application version: 4.0.0.509
Application time stamp: 005cf400
Error in the module name: FXstart - MetaTraderXAUUSDv5.dll
Module version with the error: 0.0.0.0
Module timestamp with error: 2a425e19
Exclusion Code: c0000005
Exception Offset: 00005d8d
OS version: 6.1.7600.2.0.0.256.1
Language Code: 1049
Supplemental Information 1: 8abe
More info 2: 8abe7d12cf3d36a483b12caafb30f365
Supplementary Info 3: 243b
Supplementary Info 4: 243b0ce42fcee0ef376e0b86a3bfa9f3
People, a hint for a newbie... In a window with a chart, from the top edge of the window to the top of the chart indent 12 pixels, and from the bottom edge of the window to the bottom of the chart 55 pixels. How can I make the bottom indentation be 12 pixels as well, or is there no cure? Thanks...
Tried it, still the indentation at the bottom is big. But in the examples on the forum the charts seem to be ok. Maybe I need to change some settings. Here's the view of my chart
This indentation is a phenomenon specific to the arrangement of bars on the chart. Look carefully at the dates in the figure: in the second figure I have just moved the chart a little bit and the indentation is completely different
and after a slight shift
This indentation is a phenomenon specific to the arrangement of bars on the chart. Look carefully at the dates in the figure: in the second figure I have just moved the chart a little bit and the indentation is completely different
It's not about viewing the history, it's about the image without indentation at a given moment. And at the moment, with zero shift on any period, the indentation at the bottom is about 50-60 pixels versus 12 at the top!
Here's a picture with no history shifts, real real time:
It's just that at the moment there is no indentation at the bottom. And tomorrow or next week there will be an indentation - that's how the charting works. What's wrong with indenting?
It's just that at the moment there isn't a big indentation at the bottom. But tomorrow or next week there will be an indentation - that's how the charting works. What is your problem with the indentation?
Repeated the picture in my office and this is what I got
The question is why I don't have the same picture as you do. The scale is the same. I don't like it because I am currently working with MT4. My indicator puts text marks on the chart at high and low. It looks fine on the tablet. But on MT5 on the tablet the indent at the bottom eats up 10% of the chart space. It is unpleasant on the small screen.
Repeated the picture in mine, and this is what I got
The question is why I don't have the same picture as you. The scale is the same. I don't like it because I'm currently working with MT4 and its indentation is the same. My indicator puts text marks on the chart at high and low. It looks fine on the tablet. But on MT5 on the tablet the indent at the bottom eats up 10% of the chart space. It is unpleasant on the small screen.