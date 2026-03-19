Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 151
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I can't get it to work... I downloaded mt4 from metaquotes - I don't have a button to add a new server.
How do you call up this window?
I have a terminal from Alpari. I downloaded from MK their 509 build(https://www.metaquotes.net/) and on it I already entered the demo server address for testing. There I also upgraded to the testing version.
In MetaTrader4 you need to know the server IP of the broker.
You do so: at the bottom right hand side with the left button:
then fill in:
In MetaTrader4 you need to know the server IP of the broker.
You do so: at the bottom right hand side with the left button:
then fill in:
Yeah, that's easier. Do you need an IP or is it enough to enter the server name?
I can't get it to work... i downloaded mt4 from metaquotes - i don't have an add new server button.
this is not the most important part.
the first thing to do is look at the build number. then the rest.
cancel the account and look in the "help/about" menu
you need build 509, in all likelihood that's it, because 536 has such a button.
--
the new server will need to be added differently.
go to menu "Tools/Settings/Server". there type (copy) the server address directly into the Server line:
delete login and password and press OK.
after this, when you open a new account, the second server should appear, as well as in the "login" window
How do you invoke this window?
I have a terminal from Alpari. For normal beta testing of the new terminal, I downloaded from MK their 509 build(https://www.metaquotes.net/) and in it I already entered the demo server address for testing. There I also upgraded to the testing version.
he does not need 536. read his previous posts.
I wrote how I did everything for myself specifically to test the 536th build so as not to delete the working 509th build from Alpari, but I downloaded the 509th build.
My post, too, read carefully. I am reading it carefully.
I wrote how I did it for myself specifically to test the 536th build so as not to remove the working 509th build from Alpari, but I downloaded the 509th build.
Read my post carefully too, how much of this stuff can I do? I am reading it carefully.
Today the terminal crashed for the first time after a couple of minutes with this message.
Can you tell me if it's critical or just a glitch?
The problem signature:
Problem event name: APPCRASH
Application name: terminal.exe
Application version: 4.0.0.509
Application time stamp: 005cf400
Error in the module name: FXstart - MetaTraderXAUUSDv5.dll
Module version with the error: 0.0.0.0
Module timestamp with error: 2a425e19
Exclusion Code: c0000005
Exception Offset: 00005d8d
OS version: 6.1.7600.2.0.0.256.1
Language Code: 1049
Supplemental Information 1: 8abe
More info 2: 8abe7d12cf3d36a483b12caafb30f365
Supplementary Info 3: 243b
Supplementary Info 4: 243b0ce42fcee0ef376e0b86a3bfa9f3