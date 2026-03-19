Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1492
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Good day, there was a signal with an open order that was waiting for its movement but the admin sent it to the archive due to inactive trading as he claims...please tell me how to get it out of there now.... thanks.
What kindergarten....signal was returned from the archive for what thanks and returned to the archive again...
It's about manual price action trading, you need to develop skills, gain practical experience.
The Expert Advisor simulator is already ready, you just need to add higher timeframes to it for analysis, so you don't have to look into the future.
If the 'black square' idea works, there is not much to do - I did not know that MTF in visualisation mode is not supported, it would be even easier.
I had a text message in my head and made an indicator displaying the current candle of the selected TF. You can put several indicators on the chart with different indentation from the current candle of the current TF and different colours.
I got a text message and made an indicator to display the current candle of the selected TF. You can put several indicators on the chart with different indentation from the current candle of the current TF and different colours.
I have a bunch of MTF indicators for different purposes, including those that draw candles (below picture - M5 on top, H1 on the bottom).
One problem with them - they do not work in the tester with visualisation, I have found many confirmations/complaints from other users.
Good afternoon! There are several questions on MQL5
1. In external parameters I want to have a choice of settings from several indicators. For example, I want to select methods for both MA and RSI prices.
For MA I have done it, but with RSI there are questions, how to do the same? Or is it impossible? I tried to write
But the compiler warned that I already use it for muving. My code looks like this:
How do I for RSI add a choice for which prices to apply it to?
2. Next I should prescribe handles? And then use them?
3. OK, the user has entered the settings in the external parameters, but how do I select it inside onTick? Or what is set in the global ones is used?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20049
No.
There are no examples in the documentation. Am I right:
- in the Expert Advisor I will update the terminal variable with the time of formation of H1 candle,
except for this nothing special should be done (to transfer some information from the Expert Advisor to the indicator).
- and in the Indicator:
- in OnInit() I will write: EventSetTimer(3600); // 3600 seconds = 60 minutes
- in OnDeinit() will be: EventKillTimer()
- in OnTimer() I will draw a black rectangle
Is this correct?
In addition to the previous comment - if I specify:
EventSetTimer(3600); // 3600 seconds = 60 minutes
it means that the next check of the terminal variable value will occur in 60 minutes.
But in the Tester with visualisation 60 minutes will run in a few seconds, and the Indicator will check the values after 60 minutes.
Or should the Expert Advisor in the Tester and the Indicator in a separate window be somehow 'synchronised' in time? - i.e. if the Expert Advisor sends a value to the terminal variable in a few seconds, then the Indicator will call for checking the value of the terminal variable also in a few seconds?
Has anyone encountered something like this, how is it solved?