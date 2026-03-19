Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1487
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Vladimir, before writing about bugs, you should check everything on MQ demo. It works without any problems in my Expert Advisor. Accordingly, no one will react to it....
Thank you, Alexey. I didn't even suspect that such "bugs" can occur on individual identifiers at my forex-dealer. Live and learn. ))
Regards, Vladimir.
There is a design:
Question:
How to calculate and what to replace with
to get the start dates of months without jerking the monthly timestamp
This is needed for the function of calculating profit for the last three months
There's a design:
Question:
How to count and what to replace with
to get the start dates of months without jerking the monthly timestamp
This is needed for the function of calculating profit for the last three months
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page234#comment_50523898
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page234#comment_50523898
Thank you!
Good afternoon! Question for experts - please suggest a script for MT5, which can divide the area of one instrument tab into 3 (for different times of one instrument or for comparison with another instrument). Exactly not in the terminal window area, but in the open tab of some instrument. Or by name, so that it could be scanned in the market. I have no idea how to name a family of such scripts to find the right one. Thank you very much for your response!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
Maybe this.
Can you tell me why the visual tester becomes slower if I include Comment in the EA code?
What options are there to fix this?
Does it affect the speed of optimisation?
What options are there to fix this?
Does it affect the speed of optimisation?
On each tick to display Comment you have to redraw the whole chart. You can try to use kanvas, but Nikolay Semko will tell you about it better.
What options are there to fix this?
Does it affect the speed of optimisation?
On each tick, to display Comment you have to redraw the whole chart. You can try to use canvas, but Nikolay Semko will tell you more about it.
Googled...
Cool type) where he can't deal with my problems))))))