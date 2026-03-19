Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1462

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Good afternoon!

Ioptimised my robot on M1, USDJPYrfdin the MT5 strategy tester .

Isaved theresult of optimisationin a set-file.

A week and a half later I tried to run the robot again in the strategy tester using the same input data. The result was significantly different.

What could be the reason for such significant differences? The last run was on a Saturday, but previously I optimised on a weekday.

Thanks for the suggested answer.

[Deleted]  
The extended spread on Saturday made the result different. Set the spread value manually.
 

Good afternoon!

Please help me with this point:

There is a written EA with basic entry filters: if the distance between MA 20 and MA 50 is in the range from 20 to 200 pips (as a variant) and if the opening price lies at a distance from the fast MA and in a certain range (which is considered in proportion to the distance between the two MAs), for example, from 0.5 to 1.0 (those the opening price is at a distance from half to the whole value of the distance between MA20 and MA50), then the entry is made.

I want to implement the following point: include a ban on opening positions if the price has moved away from MA 20 by a certain variable, let's say 3 (parameter 3H), which is equal to three distances between the MAs. And the most important thing that I cannot implement: the ban should apply from the moment the event occurs - the price has gone beyond 3H - and until the onset of the next section of the trend or a new trend. If the price after being in the 3H zone has returned to the appropriate parameters for opening - the position is not opened until the conditions are formed again: the distance between MA 20 and MA 50 in the range from 20 to 200 points (as an option) and if the opening price lies at a distance from the fast MA and in a certain range (which is considered in proportion to the distance between the two MAs). We wait for the end of the trend (which should start with a new MA divergence at a distance from 20 to 200 and if the opening price lies at a distance from the fast MA and in a certain range) and enter only the next one, and the approach to the MA after the price spurt and entering the zone of suitable parameters is ignored .

The code fragment responsible for opening conditions:

double fast_ma_0=iMA(Symbol(),0,Fast_Ma_Period,Fast_Ma_Shift,Fast_Ma_Method,Fast_Ma_Price,0); 
double slow_ma_0=iMA(Symbol(),0,Slow_Ma_Period,Slow_Ma_Shift,Slow_Ma_Method,Slow_Ma_Price,0);

 double Delta1=(fast_ma_0 - slow_ma_0)/ Point();
 double Delta1С=(iOpen (Symbol(),0,0) - fast_ma_0)/ Point();
 double Delta2=(slow_ma_0 - fast_ma_0)/ Point();
 double Delta2С=(fast_ma_0 - iOpen (Symbol(),0,0))/ Point();  

if(CountBuy () == 0 && fast_ma_1>slow_ma_1 && Delta1С/Delta1>=DeltaRun1 && Delta1С/Delta1<=DeltaRun2 && Delta1>=DeltaStop && Delta1<=DeltaStop1 && filter_fast_ma_buy==true && filter_slow_ma_buy==true)

if(CountSell () == 0 && fast_ma_1<slow_ma_1 && Delta2С/Delta2>= DeltaRun1 && Delta2С/Delta2<= DeltaRun2 && Delta2>=DeltaStop && Delta2<=DeltaStop1 && filter_fast_ma_sell==true && filter_slow_ma_sell==true)

DeltaRun1 и DeltaRun2  - диапазон открытия,который считается в пропорции от дистанции между двумя МА
DeltaStop и DeltaStop 1 - мин и макс расхождение МА в пунктах.

I can't understand from which side to implement the above prohibition...

Thank you very much for your help!

 

Good afternoon!

Can you please tell me how to stop algorithmic trading remotely from an android phone in MT5?

Regards, Alexander

[Deleted]  
The Expert Advisor monitors the appearance of a pending order and stops algorithmic trading when it is detected. This order is created remotely from your android phone.
 
klycko algorithmic trading remotely from an android phone in MT5?

Sincerely, Alexander

Any software for remote management, such as timweaver, anidesk, oredesktop.
 
Hello! Does anyone happen to know if it is possible to create a symbol in MT5 using another MT5 as a quote source?) The situation is as follows: I need to create a spread chart between TRYRUB, USDRUB and USDTRY. The first two are available in Finam's MT5, but the last one has a problem - there are only three bars on it for 2 years (support said that there are almost no deals). And I would be fine with a forex chart, which is available in any MT5 of any forex broker (even from MQL5). And I would plot such a spread chart in my Finam MT5 using USDTRY quotes from another MT5. Does MT5 provide such an opportunity? Thanks in advance!
 
SuhanovDM94 create a symbol in MT5 using another MT5 as a quote source?) The situation is as follows: I need to create a spread chart between TRYRUB, USDRUB and USDTRY. The first two are available in Finam's MT5, but the last one has a problem - there are only three bars on it for 2 years (support said that there are almost no deals). And I would be fine with a forex chart, which is available in any MT5 of any forex broker (even from MQL5). And I would plot such a spread chart in my Finam MT5 using USDTRY quotes from another MT5. Does MT5 provide such an opportunity? Thanks in advance!

Please follow the link in your question.

 
Aleksandr Slavskii #:

Follow the link in your question.

If I understood correctly, it is about exporting history. And I need to get ticks in real time. But thanks anyway
 
Is there any way to "write" a chart? Like an indicator or a script.
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