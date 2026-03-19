Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1462
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Good afternoon!
Ioptimised my robot on M1, USDJPYrfdin the MT5 strategy tester .
Isaved theresult of optimisationin a set-file.
A week and a half later I tried to run the robot again in the strategy tester using the same input data. The result was significantly different.
What could be the reason for such significant differences? The last run was on a Saturday, but previously I optimised on a weekday.
Thanks for the suggested answer.
Good afternoon!
Please help me with this point:
There is a written EA with basic entry filters: if the distance between MA 20 and MA 50 is in the range from 20 to 200 pips (as a variant) and if the opening price lies at a distance from the fast MA and in a certain range (which is considered in proportion to the distance between the two MAs), for example, from 0.5 to 1.0 (those the opening price is at a distance from half to the whole value of the distance between MA20 and MA50), then the entry is made.
I want to implement the following point: include a ban on opening positions if the price has moved away from MA 20 by a certain variable, let's say 3 (parameter 3H), which is equal to three distances between the MAs. And the most important thing that I cannot implement: the ban should apply from the moment the event occurs - the price has gone beyond 3H - and until the onset of the next section of the trend or a new trend. If the price after being in the 3H zone has returned to the appropriate parameters for opening - the position is not opened until the conditions are formed again: the distance between MA 20 and MA 50 in the range from 20 to 200 points (as an option) and if the opening price lies at a distance from the fast MA and in a certain range (which is considered in proportion to the distance between the two MAs). We wait for the end of the trend (which should start with a new MA divergence at a distance from 20 to 200 and if the opening price lies at a distance from the fast MA and in a certain range) and enter only the next one, and the approach to the MA after the price spurt and entering the zone of suitable parameters is ignored .
The code fragment responsible for opening conditions:
I can't understand from which side to implement the above prohibition...
Thank you very much for your help!
Good afternoon!
Can you please tell me how to stop algorithmic trading remotely from an android phone in MT5?
Regards, Alexander
Sincerely, Alexander
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