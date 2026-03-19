Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1459
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I just came across the fact that quotes are there but trading is prohibited on futures contracts. That's why I thought it was the same situation.
Yes, there is some time from the beginning of quotations availability when trading is forbidden on futures, but it is not the whole day. Just like on Sunday there are no quotes at all....
Good day and good cheer everyone!
I can't figure out how to memorise the price oflow on one particular candle and then constantly compare it with the current price of the next candles (see the picture). And there can be ten, twenty, thirty, one hundred, etc. after that candle. The purpose of comparison - as soon as the current price falls below this low, then the signal to perform certain actions will appear.
Regards, Vladimir.
Good day and good cheer everyone!
I can't figure out how to memorise the pricelow on one particular candle and then constantly compare it with the current price of the next candles (see picture). The purpose of the comparison - as soon as the current price falls below this low, then a signal to perform certain actions will appear.
Regards, Vladimir.
First of all, you should ask a question: how does this low differ from other lows?
Or so: how this particular candlestick (at which you need to memorise the low) differs from the others.
Your question is not complete and does not reveal the essence of the problem.
I think it is unlikely that you have a question how to remember. More likely the question is how to find.
Try the fractal indicator, there should be a fractal on your candle for sure.
The first question to ask is: what makes this lowe different from the rest of the lowes?
Or so: how this particular candlestick (at which you need to memorise the low) differs from the rest.
Your question is incomplete and does not reveal the essence of the problem.
I think it is unlikely that you have a question how to remember. More likely the question is how to find it.
Try the fractal indicator, there must be a fractal on your candle.
Hello, Alexander, I didn't hide anything, the only thing is that I didn't spell out the condition clearly. Perhaps I should have written: as soon as the current price is equal to or less than the low of the candle I need, then .... then ... further on in the text. My reasoning was that I should somehow remember this price and then compare it with the current price every hour. Thank you about fractals. I will try to apply this option, although it is unlikely to help, because it is possible that the next fractal on the low may be much higher or lower than the low, which was discussed in my first post. And I need to find a solution so that it happens at the moment of equality of the current price and the low of the candle in question.
The answers to your questions are obvious, but I will answer them:
Regards, Vladimir.
Hi Alexey, thanks for the hint, I will try it.
Regards, Vladimir.
Hi Alexei, thanks for the tip, I'll give it a try.
Regards, Vladimir.
Remember in a global variable)
Not enough inputs. What is the asset? What leverage?
Few inputs. What's the asset? What's the leverage?