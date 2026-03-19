Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1434
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Trying to send json via WebRequest, the server returns:"\u0022BTCUSD\u0022 is not a valid bundle type for denormalisation.".
I.e. it doesn't like the encoding of inverted commas \u0022 .
I tried specifying all encoding variants in headers and StringToCharArray, nothing helps.
From python everything flies out without problems:
response = requests.post(url, data=json.dumps(data), headers=headers)
i.e. everything is ok with the server.
How to solve the problem?
Let me rephrase the question a bit differently. Is it possible to give the optimiser a command in the OnInit block to skip the testing/optimization variant under certain conditions.
I tried to do this, but it leads to incorrect optimisation variants.
The goal is for me to be able to enable the enumeration of variants of 4 stochastic parameters (Stoch, in_StochK, int in_StochD, int in_StochSlow) when optimising.
Hello @taramortom.
It would probably help if you just replaced
to
Hello, @taramortom.
It would probably help if you just replace
to
Perhaps the reason the optimiser is not working correctly is because of this inaccuracy in the code:
Perhaps the reason the optimiser is not working correctly is because of this inaccuracy in the code:
That is not the reason. I made the code for an example of the working logic. The full version of the code is too large - there are many different oscillators. When optimising, I want the optimiser to try different combinations (one oscillator on, two oscillators on, three oscillators on, etc.).
- When using this stopper, the optimiser quickly completes work with a small number of passes, although there should be a huge number of them.
- Without using this restriction, the optimiser works better, but produces a lot of empty variants (for the example above - it still searches its parameters when Stochastic is turned off). God be with empty variants, but this is both extra time for optimisation and empty passes instead of useful ones.
Hello! I am writing an indicator based on MA - ExtJawsHandle=iMA(NULL,0,Period,0,Method,AppliedPrice);
how can I programmatically get to the levels of MA, as shown in the figure below.
A construct of the type
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,1);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,10);
does not work.
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,10);
doesn't work.
no options?)
no other options?)
What prevents you from looking at the code of the Alligator.mq5 indicator?