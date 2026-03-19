Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1438
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I'd pay, but I don't know how to top up my account.
Money from Russian cards is not deposited here.
Nobody wants to work for an idea. Everyone works hard for money. Fucking capitalists. You don't have Stalin on your hands. )
It's just that all ideas have been tested, double-checked. It seems to you that you have struck a gold mine, but in reality it is just an illusion... Only publicly voiced ideas are written for free.....
It's just that all the ideas have already been tested, double-checked. It seems to you that you have struck a gold mine, but in fact it is just an illusion... Only publicly voiced ideas are written for free....
Nobody publishes working methods, which is logical. the one who has developed a profitable strategy will keep quiet about it.
In any case, we are all just testing some of our assumptions here. and any idea, even an illusory one, should be tested.
Nobody publishes working methods, which is logical. the one who has developed a profitable strategy will keep quiet about it.
In any case, we are all just testing our assumptions here. and any idea, even an illusory one, should be tested.
That's why a lot of people start learning programming language. And so it turns out that in order for you to be able to test your illusory idea, someone will sit down to write it. Of course, you can find such an enthusiast who can write for the sake of practice writing, out of boredom or for some other reasons... But if you agree and get a strategy through LS, realising that it will not work refuse to write, then you will have a suspicion that you have been cheated, have a profitable strategy and into the bushes. And who needs such an attitude? If you publish a strategy and someone is interested, you will be lucky. And so, for your money any whim....
Is it possible to run two Expert Advisors simultaneously on mt5?
In the general case - yes. But in private cases there may be peculiarities.
Could you please tell me how to disregard combinations that are at the bottom of the image when optimising. Through a file, frames how?
Could you please tell me how to disregard combinations that are at the bottom of the image when optimising. Through a file, frames how?
I don't understand the question. Where not to take into account? Exclude combinations from re-optimisation?
Not a clear question. Where not to take into account? Exclude combinations from re-optimisation?
Yes exactly, in order to reduce the number of combinations and optimisation time