Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1435
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And what prevents you from looking at the code of the Alligator.mq5 indicator
i.e. you propose to create a different buffer for each level, because the standard MA indicator has one buffer, with the ability to set several levels.
or do I understand something wrong?
i.e. you propose to create a different buffer for each level, because the standard MA indicator has one buffer, with the ability to set several levels
or do I misunderstand something?
Even now you are too lazy to look and try to understand the proposed code?
Even now you're too lazy to look and try to understand the proposed code?
What code? You just suggested to create a buffer for each level! In plain language - if I have one MA indicator and have 100 levels in it, you suggest to create 100 MA indicators???? These levels are parallel to the main buffer, you just set their position from the main buffer.
what code? You just suggested to create a buffer for each level! In plain language - if I have one MA indicator and I have 100 levels in it, you suggest to create 100 MA indicators???? These levels are parallel to the main buffer, you just set their position from the main buffer.
There is no other option. Well, except for a canvas, but that would be without buffers at all.
There's no other option. Well, except canvas, but that would be without buffers at all.
And if you programmatically throw the MA indicator on the chart via ChartIndicatorAdd - can you get to the levels here? And I don't understand how it's "no options". There is a parameter, but there is no access to it)?
and if you programmatically throw the MA indicator on the chart via ChartIndicatorAdd - can you get to the levels here? and I don't understand how it is "no options". There is a parameter, but there is no access to it)?
Haven't tried it, but I think it will just call the settings of these bars that were last set by the user.
what's the code?
Yes, apologies, I was very inattentive and rushed....
Are you using genetic or full optimisation?
Then it seems that this is the case. Apparently, in genetic optimisation, the parameters responsible for turning oscillators on/off are strongly dominant with respect to oscillator parameters. That is, when breeding the next generation, one parent that has the gene for the switched off oscillator will kill a bunch of offspring from other parents with the switched on gene for this oscillator. That is, these descendants will be discarded by the condition of incorrect parameters, will not give offspring, and evolution will quickly come to a deadlock.
Try to look at the behaviour of the tester at full optimization on a short interval of the testing period. Will there be unnecessary omissions of combinations in this case?