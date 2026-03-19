Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1262

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akarustam:

Not quite sure what I have done, but hope for some further clarification ?

Just follow the two steps described in.

Show the result - the folder found.

Вопросы от начинающих MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Вопросы от начинающих MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
  • 2020.11.10
  • www.mql5.com
Подскажите пожалуйста, такой показатель тестера в жизни реален? И хороший это или плохой результат за год с депо 3000...
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Simply follow the two steps described in.

Show the result - the folder found.




QM 0 05:29:38.269 Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
GF 0 05:29:38.271 Startup service start initialized
MS 0 05:29:38.271 Startup create startup thread
RS 0 05:29:38.271 Startup thread successfully created
GJ 0 05:29:38.271 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2690 (13 Nov 2020)
JS 3 05:29:38.282 Server bind error on 0.0.0.0:2000 [10048]
RG 3 05:29:38.282 Startup error in startup thread
DQ 0 05:38:02.443 Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
GJ 0 05:38:02.445 Startup service start initialized
MO 0 05:38:02.445 Startup create startup thread
RG 0 05:38:02.445 Startup thread successfully created
JN 0 05:38:02.446 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2690 (13 Nov 2020)
GF 3 05:38:02.468 Server bind error on 0.0.0.0:2000 [10048]
OS 3 05:38:02.468 Startup error in startup thread
FD 0 05:38:23.956 Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
QO 0 05:38:23.958 Startup service start initialized
CH 0 05:38:23.958 Startup create startup thread
GL 0 05:38:23.959 Startup thread successfully created
RS 0 05:38:23.959 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2690 (13 Nov 2020)
MJ 3 05:38:23.971 Server bind error on 0.0.0.0:2000 [10048]
EN 3 05:38:23.971 Startup error in startup thread
CH 0 06:35:14.812 Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
GS 0 06:35:14.815 Startup service start initialized
MD 0 06:35:14.815 Startup create startup thread
OP 0 06:35:14.816 Startup thread successfully created
KH 0 06:35:14.816 Startup delay for 11 secs [system uptime: 148 secs]
QL 0 06:35:25.817 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2690 (13 Nov 2020)
RD 3 06:35:25.840 Server bind error on 0.0.0.0:2000 [10048]
FQ 3 06:35:25.840 Startup error in startup thread
 
akarustam:




You have found the end folder where the agents store their log files correctly. Now open the file:

(note - you have inserted the TERMINAL log file twice - this is incorrect).


Here is the path to the'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' log file (I have the'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' software installed on the'E' drive) E:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You have found the end folder where the agents store their log files correctly. Now open the file:

(note - you have inserted the TERMINAL log file twice - this is incorrect).


Here is the path to the'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' log file (I have the'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' software installed on the'E' drive) E:{Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs

.

 
akarustam:

.

Thank you. The log file of agent 2000 shows an error

RD 3 06:35:25.840 Server bind error on 0.0.0.0:2000 [10048]
FQ 3 06:35:25.840 Startup error in startup thread

and can you attach ( ) the log files of the other agents (you can zip the whole folder) ?

 

How can an EA in testing mode determine which ticks simulation mode is used in a test?

How does theEA distinguish between "OHLC on M1" and "Opening price only"?

[Deleted]  
Sunriser:

How can an EA in testing mode determine which ticks simulation mode is used in a test?

How canan EA distinguish between "OHLC on M1" and "Opening price only"?

I am embarrassed to ask. Why?

 
Сергей Таболин:

I'm embarrassed to ask... Why?

For opening prices, I have 4 times faster optimisation than OHLC M1, but the decision algorithm should be slightly different. I don't want a manual switch.

Is there some variable I have overlooked or is it necessary to calculate the number of OnTick calls on one bar? :)

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
  • www.mql5.com
Технические индикаторы требуют для своих расчетов указания значений цен и/или значений объемов, на которых они будут считаться. Существуют 7 предопределенных идентификаторов перечисления ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, для указания нужной ценовой базы расчетов. Если технический индикатор для своих расчетов использует ценовые данные, тип которых задается...
[Deleted]  
Sunriser:

In terms of opening prices, I have 4 times faster optimisation than OHLC M1, but the decision-making algorithm should be slightly different. A manual switch is not desired.

Is there some variable I have missed or do I need to calculate the number of OnTick calls on one bar? :)

Personally, I can't tell you. It is possible to count ticks, but to switch the tester mode from the EA is ... I don't know. The only question is that if you do a test on open prices, and then you see that the previous bar is needed by OHLC, you cannot return to it. Why bother with such a mess?

 
Сергей Таболин:

Personally, I can't tell you. You can count ticks, but switching tester mode from EA is ... I don't know. The only question is that if the test is carried out at open prices, and you understand that the previous bar is needed by OHLC, you cannot return to it. Why bother with such a mess?

I don't want to switch the tester mode, but to use different pieces of code, depending on which mode of the test is running.

If you define it in OnInit, it would be good, and I don't want to insert something unnecessary into OnTick, because it would flicker there every time.

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