Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1262
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Not quite sure what I have done, but hope for some further clarification ?
Just follow the two steps described in#12609.
Show the result - the folder found.
Simply follow the two steps described in#12609.
Show the result - the folder found.
You have found the end folder where the agents store their log files correctly. Now open the file:
(note - you have inserted the TERMINAL log file twice - this is incorrect).
Here is the path to the'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' log file (I have the'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' software installed on the'E' drive) E:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs
You have found the end folder where the agents store their log files correctly. Now open the file:
(note - you have inserted the TERMINAL log file twice - this is incorrect).
Here is the path to the'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' log file (I have the'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' software installed on the'E' drive) E:{Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs
.
.
Thank you. The log file of agent 2000 shows an error
and can you attach ( ) the log files of the other agents (you can zip the whole folder) ?
How can an EA in testing mode determine which ticks simulation mode is used in a test?
How does theEA distinguish between "OHLC on M1" and "Opening price only"?
How can an EA in testing mode determine which ticks simulation mode is used in a test?
How canan EA distinguish between "OHLC on M1" and "Opening price only"?
I am embarrassed to ask. Why?
I'm embarrassed to ask... Why?
For opening prices, I have 4 times faster optimisation than OHLC M1, but the decision algorithm should be slightly different. I don't want a manual switch.
Is there some variable I have overlooked or is it necessary to calculate the number of OnTick calls on one bar? :)
In terms of opening prices, I have 4 times faster optimisation than OHLC M1, but the decision-making algorithm should be slightly different. A manual switch is not desired.
Is there some variable I have missed or do I need to calculate the number of OnTick calls on one bar? :)
Personally, I can't tell you. It is possible to count ticks, but to switch the tester mode from the EA is ... I don't know. The only question is that if you do a test on open prices, and then you see that the previous bar is needed by OHLC, you cannot return to it. Why bother with such a mess?
Personally, I can't tell you. You can count ticks, but switching tester mode from EA is ... I don't know. The only question is that if the test is carried out at open prices, and you understand that the previous bar is needed by OHLC, you cannot return to it. Why bother with such a mess?
I don't want to switch the tester mode, but to use different pieces of code, depending on which mode of the test is running.
If you define it in OnInit, it would be good, and I don't want to insert something unnecessary into OnTick, because it would flicker there every time.