Gentlemen, would you like to feed the lawyers? - page 6
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This lawyer will take all the fees and leave Yura with no trousers :))) .
An ultimatum can, however, be given.
I don't know about you, but in Ukraine sim card costs 2$, you said that you have money to pay for VPS but not enough (so you can spend on sim card, as well as on battery not to cheat).
Uh-huh... A rarity, adnaka (if the search worked correctly)
We've gotthe cheapest ones right here.
Urain:
I didn't want to touch the subject, but really MQ's generosity has no boundaries(but you're allowed, Reshette himself, don't be cheeky),
Really, what am I doing? Eating, drinking, ordering whores at MQ's expense. The company's already paid me so much money, Bill Gates is resting. Should I go to the market and buy everything in bulk? Renat was already running out of patience when I decided to pay for a VPS at the company's expense. How long do I have to put up with this wastefulness?
I'm getting fat and that's why I'm posting this.
VPS, no phone... that's modern.
There is a landline phone. It has an ADSL modem on it. About five years ago a neighbour's garage caught fire and I called the fire brigade on the phone. Haven't used it since.
I don't know, maybe it's modern to walk around with a pipe near your ear and mutter some bullshit? It's not really appealing to me.
There is a landline phone. It has an ADSL modem on it. About five years ago a neighbour's garage caught fire and I called the fire brigade on the phone. Haven't used it since.
Oops. Defendant, you're confused. How'd you call a lawyer?
I have an acquaintance who now works as a lawyer for some firm. I call him from a landline, explain the situation. He answers,
Oops. Defendant, you're confused. How did you call a lawyer?
I don't know how much the SIM is worth now, as I don't buy them. But the battery isn't just dead, it's rotted so that the contacts are no longer visible and there's nothing to hang it on. What's worse, there's some kind of crap all over the inside of the battery. Model Nokia 150.
If you seriously want to convert it to a landline phone, you need a KPEH-8b microstabilizer, set the voltage using active resistors and supply stabilized voltage to the phone contacts instead of the battery.
If this is a one-time action, just put a resistor between the battery terminals in the mobile, and plug the PSU into the standard socket, if the PSU has enough power to run the mobile.