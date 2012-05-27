Gentlemen, would you like to feed the lawyers? - page 11
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Renat, do you want to feed the lawyers?
I request the administration of this forum to inform the company's management on the presence of this message, as the counter is on and the time is running out.
Did I understand correctly that a citizen of Uzbekistan registered on the information resource of a foreign company, which, it seems, does not conduct activities in Uzbekistan, and now wants to bring this company to justice under the laws of Uzbekistan?
And, after all, it is not April 1st!
Did I understand correctly that an Uzbek citizen registered on the information resource of a foreign company, which does not seem to operate in Uzbekistan, and now wants to bring this company to justice under the laws of Uzbekistan?
And, after all, it is not April 1st!
A pronounced aversion to reality has some basis in fact.
Maybe he is a Blessed One and you just don't understand him.
Calling my acquaintance again. So and so. He repeats again, the money is yours and you should get it back on demand. It was the right thing to do on my side. The debtor is obliged to take care of his own debt repayment, not to put obstacles in the way of the creditor. And if the debtor has gone on principle and does not want to repay the debt on one pretext or another, he has to be put in his place. To make a long story short, he asked me to wait and today he sent me this report, which was in the first post, and named the amount of court fees for his services and all kinds of duties. He advised to bring the debtor up to speed, but to offer an amicable settlement, so as not to take the case to court.
Why is he not willing to accept SMS to his number but imposes services?
I can assume that the "amount of costs for his services" will be charged to the plaintiff before trying to win anything there.