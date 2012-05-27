Gentlemen, would you like to feed the lawyers? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Nah, it's no fun without billing :)
We need to require MQ to improve security to the mandatory sending of an SMS to a mobile with a confirmation code.
But this has not yet been implemented or I have not come across it, but I have withdrawn from the site not one thousand and not later than yesterday, so it is unclear what demands Rev.Reshetov
The only limitation on the output I have encountered is not more than one payment within 24 hours.
Funds to WebMoney are withdrawn instantly, without any confirmation or limit on the amount withdrawn.
We need to demand that MQ increase security to the point where it is obligatory to send an SMS to a mobile phone with a confirmation code.
But this has not yet been implemented or I have not come across it, but I have withdrawn more than one thousand from the site as recently as yesterday, so it is unclear what Mr Reshetov demands.
In fact, the epic started here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3991/page4.
Pay attention to "To the new wallet". And then no confirmation is required.
He can reuse any mobile phone remotely to specify a wallet. Still can't withdraw without access to the account.
It is also written:
To repeat the transfer, simply specify the amount you need and select any of the wallets you used before. You will not have to confirm the transfer with verification code and you will not receive the corresponding SMS.
In fact, the epic started here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3991/page4.
Pay attention to "To the new wallet". And then no confirmation is required.
He can use any mobile phone once. Still can't withdraw without access to an account.
Do you still need a mobile phone?
You do not have to answer.
Do you need a mobile phone after all?
You don't have to answer.
you offered him your mobile:
Yura, I don't understand shit, but if the question is about a mobile, you register my mobile in your profile, I do the necessary manipulations, the money comes into your wallet. ?
And I already want to go to Uzbekistan, no kidding, it's warm, tasty pilaf, fruit and you can afford to do without a mobile phone...
That's funny. They have a mobile/cell phone there called a 'cell phone'. And I wondered what 'fancy cell phones' they were talking about.
Without the drive on the 5 you can get bored. Renat and Roche used to be the funniest people here.
In short, one may have different opinions about Reshetov's texts on the forum, about his views on the ways of searching for grails, but one cannot deny that over the past years he contributed to the popularization of MQL.
I think we could have solved this problem manually. But now, after the declaration of an ultimatum war at 24 hours, it is hardly possible. And Reshetov will stand by with his right not to buy a mobile phone until the second coming.
And Reshetov will also stand by his right not to buy a mobile phone until the second coming.
Actually, entering into a contract presupposes some kind of payment mechanism for the work/services and that the parties agree to use such a mechanism. Therefore, the author should have known and understood the specifics of payment on the site. The fact that he did not discuss the intricacies of his situation and entered into a contract "on a general basis" is his problem. In fact, he is demanding an amendment to an already executed contract. This is only possible with the mutual agreement of the parties.