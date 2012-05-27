Gentlemen, would you like to feed the lawyers? - page 23
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Why are you laughing, gentlemen? Give me a reason to laugh?
Why do you laugh no matter what happens, you laugh. You laugh when it's funny and when you want to cry, you fucking laugh all the time. Why?
Hello, Andrei. My name is Shreibicus, I'm from Interesting & Humorous magazine. How do you feel about everyone laughing in general and Yury Reshetov's position in particular? ?
Hello to you too, Bear. Why are you laughing where you're not supposed to laugh?
Ps "Any laughter position is legitimate. But not every lugubrious position is morally justified" (s)I
Hello to you too, Bear. Why are you laughing where you're not supposed to laugh?
Ps "Any rusty position is legitimate. But not any raunchy position is morally justified" ("Me")
That's how it's historically worked in this thread. When it first started, I wanted to turn it into a joke. Then there was a chance that Jura would cool down and come to an agreement. But it didn't work out.
I immediately offered him in person in debt, with no guarantees. On its this VPS. But he even did not reply (.
That's the way it's historically been in this thread. I wanted to turn it into a joke when it first started. Then there would have been a chance that Jura would have cooled down and come to an agreement. It did not work out.
I immediately offered him in person in debt, with no guarantees. On its this VPS. But he did not even respond (.
Maybe. But some sense of atmosphere shouldn't be lost, especially by you, a grandmaster of the tragicomedy genre.
People, people, people ....
Reshetov started this thread, but he solved his problem and you could say he put a stop to it. And you are really making a fuss out of nothing. It all started with Reshetov's threats, and now you are ready to tear each other apart because some people are laughing at his actions and others are trying to defend him.
We are not some kind of animals, we are intelligent people: traders and programmers (if you did not name them, do not take offense).
Yes, I understand that the forum is necessary to clarify some issues, misunderstandings, etc., but I believe that the topic has become completely outdated, what is called a hello to the beginning and the end.
Gentlemen moderators, I believe (this is my personal opinion), that the topic should be closed before this misunderstanding has not escalated into something personal, and the forum has not started a war.
I think you're exaggerating.
You maniacs. Haven't you had enough?
However, your lawyer is a moron.
And the other one wouldn't hang out with Reshetov. =)
It's funny that Reshetov doesn't realise that he's really wrong, and that his lawyer is dumb and/or bad at getting to the bottom of the case.
I gave the link. Rolled back... and put "for deletion" =)