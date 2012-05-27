Gentlemen, would you like to feed the lawyers? - page 14
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That's what I thought, downloaded the article just in case ... )
So what's the use. No pictures. No programme. There's no text.
Now Reshetov is also banned. And he is also banned on the 4th forum. I believe the Administration should comment on what is going on.
I'm just kidding. I didn't have time to save the article, I put it aside for later. I found it quite understandable (clearly laid out) and I wanted to start studying neural networks with it when I was ready. And I downloaded the code at once to look at it. :)
Now Reshetov is also banned.
Now Reshetov is also banned. And he is also banned on the 4th forum. I believe the Administration should comment on what is going on.
But his work lives on: "Reshetov's probabilistic neural network"
"Manuscripts don't burn".
... banned. I believe the Administration should comment on what is going on.
Well, the comments were given a week ago.
The title of the thread itself, "Gentlemen, want to feed the lawyers?" is prompted by this comment.
Earlier "concerns about" adequacy were raised. Apparently, the creation of this thread has confirmed the worst fears.