Gentlemen, would you like to feed the lawyers? - page 14

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her.human:
That's what I thought, downloaded the article just in case ... )
And there are pictures here too. You can retrieve the article from the forum by thread, and someone may have an advisor.
 
abolk:

So what's the use. No pictures. No programme. There's no text.

I'm just kidding. I didn't have time to save the article, I put it aside for later. It seemed to me quite understandable (clearly stated) and I wanted to start studying neural networks with it when I'm ready. And I downloaded the code at once to look at it. :)
 

Now Reshetov is also banned. And he is also banned on the 4th forum. I believe the Administration should comment on what is going on.

 
tol64:
I'm just kidding. I didn't have time to save the article, I put it aside for later. I found it quite understandable (clearly laid out) and I wanted to start studying neural networks with it when I was ready. And I downloaded the code at once to look at it. :)
So, I have the article and the code and ask the MC for the pictures, maybe they have some left in the cache. Or who read the article, and understand it, can rescan (ala printscreen) pictures by memory to do )).
 
abolk:

Now Reshetov is also banned.

But his cause lives on: "Reshetov's probabilistic neural network".
 
abolk:

Now Reshetov is also banned. And he is also banned on the 4th forum. I believe the Administration should comment on what is going on.

Is the profile still up or was he only banned on the forum?
 
Yedelkin:
But his work lives on: "Reshetov's probabilistic neural network"

"Manuscripts don't burn".

 
 
abolk:

... banned. I believe the Administration should comment on what is going on.

Well, the comments were given a week ago.

The title of the thread itself, "Gentlemen, want to feed the lawyers?" is prompted by this comment.

Earlier "concerns about" adequacy were raised. Apparently, the creation of this thread has confirmed the worst fears.

 
fyords: All that's left is to do a rewrite and put it back. ))
You're not as simple as you look! You have a "business acumen" about you :)
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