OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 34
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It would probably be better, even if you have published tests before, to specify the rock and graphics card every time. You remember them, but it is inconvenient for others to go back to remember what hardware you have.
I agree, if there was an option to insert a signature type, you could write there once and everyone would see it, so they wouldn't have to point it out every time.
Sort of like a spoiler like this.
If something has changed in your profile. (Note to administrators, a forum add-on: signature).
This example does not need to be "run" in the tester. To run the script, drag and drop it from the "Navigator" to the chart. The result will be displayed in the " Tools" panel, " Experts" tab.
Thank you, here is the result:
Renat, will the tasks be queued?
I'd like that very much... :)
I have to wait while gpu is calculating, instead of doing something useful.
I don't want to slow down other indicators (when calculating complex indicators).
--
Technically : we can make an MQL-event [
], which would be called at the end of queued process.
// This is to keep a sandbox as a sandbox.
There is a problem: I decided to tear down AMD APP SDK (it worked) and put Intel OpenCL SDK on. But it didn't work.
After playing trivia and reading Intel forum, OpenCL-Z utility was finally able to recognize my Pentium G840 as OpenCL device.
However, the installer (native Intel!) somehow very crookedly installed 64-bit libraries and, apparently, OpenCL-Z only sees the 32-bit version. And most importantly, in MT5 it is now not recognized at all as an OpenCL device.
2012.03.15 16:27:26 ParallelOptimazer_00-02 (EURUSD,H1) OpenCL not found.
2012.03.15 16:27:23 ParallelTester_00-01x (EURUSD,H1) OpenCL not found.
What do I have to do to make this thing work? I don't have a graphics card, I still want to run the code on the CPU's integrated GPU.
There is a problem: I decided to tear down AMD APP SDK (it worked) and put Intel OpenCL SDK. But it didn't work.
It was for nothing. AMD OpenCL drivers are of better quality even for competitors' products.
Try to at least change your drivers for AMD ones.
For nothing. AMD OpenCL drivers are better even for competitors' products.
Try to at least change your drivers for AMD ones.
I have got a naked Intel HD Graphics inside.
If your AMD card is AMD, it is the best. In fact this "alien" SDK performed very well on Intel HD Graphics. And it got up immediately, unlike Intel one.
But Intel developed its SDK for a reason. They know exactly how to optimize the software for their hardware. That is why I wanted to make a comparison.
I'll give it another try and come back if it didn't succeed.
Here is some more information for Renat. When uninstalling SDK I got such a warning:
That is, although the terminal fails to recognize the rock as an OpenCL device, its SDK is trying to do something. Maybe it is a terminal problem?