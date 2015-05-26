OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 41

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joo:
Try running the test (see my post above). Is the screen frozen, is the mouse cursor moving?

lags (I mean screen and cursor)

2012.03.21 17:30:54     Tast_Mand_ (GBPUSD,W1)  8674 msec
 
joo: By the way, I have OpenCL driver for AMD CPU now - I had to put it because the Intel one is installed without errors but the processor is not detected as OpenCL device.

Yes, exactly. I used to have one from AMD (very decent one, by the way), but decided to experiment.

But now I've pulled the Intel one for the same reason.

  
2012.03.21 16:18:39     Tast_Mand_ (EURUSD,M15) 6078 msec

The mouse did not slow down, but the window "attach to graphics" stuck in a translucent form.

Joo you rascal, by the way, who calls it a Test Tast, I shook half the computer in search of the right file. You're a kidder.


 
Urain:

Joo, by the way, you're an idiot, who calls it Test Tast, I shook half the computer looking for the right file. You're a funny guy.

He's confusing the trail...
 

Tast_Mand_ (EURUSD,H1) 22:07:32 4758 msec

i7-2700k + 590GTX

  
#define BUF_SIZE 4800

2012.03.21 19:22:01     Tast_Mand_ (GBPUSD,W1)  8923 msec

#define BUF_SIZE 48000

крякнулся и встал драйвер.  MT5 крякнулся и не встал.

#define BUF_SIZE 24000

крякнулся и встал драйвер.  MT5 крякнулся и не встал.

#define BUF_SIZE 12000

крякнулся и встал драйвер.  MT5 крякнулся и не встал.

#define BUF_SIZE 8000

аналогично

#define BUF_SIZE 6000

аналогично
 
Urain:

The mouse wasn't slowing down, but the "attach to graphic" window was stuck in a semi-transparent form.

2012.03.21 16:18:39     Tast_Mand_ (EURUSD,M15) 6078 msec

->

fyords:

Didn't notice the strain on the video card, it runs and clicks. Opened dispatcher during test, also all ok, no lags, only test time was 17 seconds.

2012.03.21 15:45:49     Tast_Mand_ (EURUSD,H1)  16801 msec

2012.03.21 15:42:19     Terminal        CPU: AuthenticAMD AMD Athlon(tm) II X4 630 Processor with OpenCL 1.1 (4 units, 2998 MHz, 2048 Mb, version 2.0)
2012.03.21 15:42:19     Terminal        GPU: NVIDIA Corporation GeForce GT 440 with OpenCL 1.1 (2 units, 1660 MHz, 1024 Mb, version 295.73)

Why is your result better? - Not bad for a budget card, by the way.

And even better than Wladimir's:

MetaDriver:

lags (I mean screen and cursor)

2012.03.21 17:30:54     Tast_Mand_ (GBPUSD,W1)  8674 msec

Urain:

Joo you rude bastard, who calls it a Test-test, I shook half the computer in search of the right file. You're a kidder.

Thanks for the laugh. :)

I didn't notice until after you told me.

MetaDriver:
#define BUF_SIZE 4800

2012.03.21 19:22:01     Tast_Mand_ (GBPUSD,W1)  8923 msec

#define BUF_SIZE 48000

крякнулся и встал драйвер.  MT5 крякнулся и не встал.

#define BUF_SIZE 24000

крякнулся и встал драйвер.  MT5 крякнулся и не встал.

#define BUF_SIZE 12000

крякнулся и встал драйвер.  MT5 крякнулся и не встал.

#define BUF_SIZE 8000

аналогично

#define BUF_SIZE 6000

аналогично

Here, the driver hangs, and it doesn't work the same trick as in your test. Why not? Obviously, it has nothing to do with the graphics card memory.


Also. After the video card driver crashes (if the test fails) and resumes on its own, the test does not start again (it starts but terminates with an error). Apparently, the terminal continues to hold on to the vis-a-vis resource and won't let go until you restart the terminal.

 
joo:

->

1. Why are your results better? - Not bad for a budget card, by the way.

And even better than Vladimir's:


2. When video card driver crashes (if the test fails) and resumes on its own, the test after that again does not start (it starts but fails). Apparently, the terminal continues to hold on to the vis-a-vis resource and won't let go until you restart the terminal.

1. I deliberately repeated it with "more threads", I wonder what is the maximum number of threads you have with him (Nikolay).

2. probably something like this. I hope the signals are not beeping for nothing. Let them sort it out upstairs already. :)

 
Apparently, the terminal keeps holding on to the graphics card resource and won't let go until you restart the terminal.

Most likely yes. I've done tests with other codes, so on first run test takes ~1700ms, re-run ~120ms.

Apparently code hangs in processes and repeat code doesn't need to be initialized.

 

So that's the pie:

Win7 x86, RAM 4Gb(2.87Gb)

2012.03.21 17:42:09     Terminal        CPU: AuthenticAMD AMD Athlon(tm) II X4 630 Processor with OpenCL 1.1 (4 units, 2998 MHz, 2048 Mb, version 2.0)
2012.03.21 17:42:09     Terminal        GPU: NVIDIA Corporation GeForce GT 440 with OpenCL 1.1 (2 units, 1660 MHz, 1024 Mb, version 295.73)

#define BUF_SIZE 480
2012.03.21 15:45:49     Tast_Mand_ (EURUSD,H1)  16801 msec

#define BUF_SIZE 4800
2012.03.21 17:45:56     Tast_Mand_ (EURUSD,H1)  169293 msec

#define BUF_SIZE 48000
2012.03.21 18:14:22     Tast_Mand_ (EURUSD,H1)  1685731 msec
//реально устал ждать

The driver never crashed.

During the "last" test, the table started to stick, although the terminal was showing new ticks without sticking.

It feels like 607 build selects faster device: 3% video load, 100% CPU load.

1...343536373839404142434445464748...70
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