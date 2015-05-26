OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 27
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Win7 x86 system, 4096MB RAM
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fyords:
And I have XP SP3, does anyone else have bad tests with W7 32 bit?
Maybe that's where the problem is :) maybe W7 are rejecting the latest drivers, Joo also have OpenCL 1.0, it's a weaker card but the result is unimaginably worse. My guess is that you don't have the right drivers.
I have XP SP3, does anyone else have bad tests with W7 32 bit?
Maybe that's where the problem is :) maybe W7 is rejecting the latest drivers, Joo has OpenCL 1.0 too, it's a weaker card, but still the result is unimaginably worse. I guess that your drivers are wrong.
... Maybe the drivers are wrong, Windows performance test it doesn't go all the way to the end (screenshot in the thread).
This is the problem that needs to be solved first. But I've never seen anything like that. Maybe you should check on Microsoft forum. ))
It seems that something like this was recently discussed here: http://forum.ru-board.com/topic.cgi?forum=62&topic=18569
This is a problem that needs to be solved first. But I've never come across anything like that. Maybe you can ask in the Microsoft forum. ))
Here it seems, something like this was recently discussed: http://forum.ru-board.com/topic.cgi?forum=62&topic=18569
Thank you very much, 5 points, I did not think to look it up on the web, it turned out to be a problem with kasper, the forum brought up the link.
Now the script test runs in1467 ms.Now the test works even worse ))
Thank you very much, 5 points, and I didn't think to look on the web, it turned out to be a problem with kasper, the forum pointed me to the link.
The script test now runs in1467 ms.Now the test works even worse ))
I have XP SP3, does anyone else have bad tests with W7 32 bit?
Maybe that's where the problem is :) maybe W7 is rejecting the latest drivers, Joo has OpenCL 1.0 too, it's a weaker card, but still the result is unimaginably worse. I guess that your drivers are wrong.
96.
Pruf.Change your graphics card, Andrei. It is (on this task) 5 times slower than my built-in graphics :) Frankly speaking, it might be OpenCL version or wrongly inserted video card drivers.
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And why is your test so bad if the execution time of 171 ms is 360 times less than the CPU? By the way, this excess on 96 cores indicates that the graphics card was obviously released much later than the stone...
I cleaned up the main loop (took out unnecessary things), played with genetics. What is interesting, even on such a primitive task (I mean tested "expert") it is possible to feel a genetic algorithm well. By the way, we can improve the efficiency (speed of convergence).
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I almost didn't change the text. I have changed aggressiveness of mutations (has increased twice), and played with the sizes of an elite group of genes-producers.
Here's a look. (And try it):
The result (time) is even longer than average. More often less than 2 seconds.
So retarded cards are also in business. The main thing is to grow hands from the right place. ;)