OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 14
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Yes, I saw... It says the following on the "Supported Products " tab:
So, not supported...
So, not supported by almost all mobile versions of chips? :D
You're reading it wrong, it should read like this:
"This driver can be installed on the following GPUs except for some laptops listed below:"
Looks like you forgot to put a comma after the word GPU.
So almost all mobile versions of the chips are not supported? :D
You are reading it wrong, it should read as follows:
"This driver can be installed on the following GPUs except for some laptops listed below:"
Looks like they forgot to put a comma after the word GPU.
))) You've so bravely crossed out half a sentence that I'll still have to install the latest driver "outright" in order to definitively clarify this issue.
In extreme cases, the driver will simply not want to be installed if it does not find a suitable device. So go ahead and install it, there's no harm done.
Installed the latest (285.62) driver. Everyone turned out to be right except me (misinterpreted the list of restrictions). :)
When I booted MT5, I see the following:
MN 0 Terminal 05:06:06 MetaTrader 5 x64 build 586 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
QI 0 Terminal 05:06:11 GPU: NVIDIA Corporation GeForce 9600M GT with OpenCL 1.0 (4 units, 1250 MHz, 512 Mb, version 285.62)
Then I downloaded and installed the following software from Intel website: http://software.intel.com/en-us/articles/download-intel-opencl-sdk/
Run iocgui64.exe. In the menu go to Tools => Build and get the following information:
Then use OpenCl-Z utility to make sure the processor is in the dropdown list (I didn't have it before):
Rebooting the MT5 and I see:
MN 0 Terminal 05:06:06 PM MetaTrader 5 x64 build 586 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
QI 0 Terminal 05:06:11 GPU: NVIDIA Corporation GeForce 9600M GT with OpenCL 1.0 (4 units, 1250 MHz, 512 Mb, version 285.62)
No CPU. I tried to run script presented at the beginning of the branch and also nothing. It did not work.
Installed the latest (285.62) driver. Everyone turned out to be right except me (misinterpreted the list of restrictions). :)
When I booted MT5, I see the following:
Then I downloaded and installed the following software from Intel website: http://software.intel.com/en-us/articles/download-intel-opencl-sdk/
Run iocgui64.exe. In the menu go to Tools => Build and get the following information:
Then use OpenCl-Z utility to make sure the processor is in the drop down list (I didn't have one before):
Rebooting the MT5 and I see:
No CPU. I tried to run the script presented at the beginning of the branch and also nothing. Didn't work.
You have OpenCL version 1.0. They promised it would only work from 1.1 onwards.
I also have 1.0, it doesn't work, need new card probably.
Can anyone recommend a card that has a warranty and no problems?
You have OpenCL version 1.0. Promised to work only from 1.1 onwards.
I have 1.0 too, doesn't work, need a new card maybe.
Can anyone recommend a card that has a warranty and no problems?
There is currently no version control.
Andrei(joo) has 1.0 working. Here, have a look here. That's why I'm not giving up hope. Maybe it'll still work. :)
You have OpenCL version 1.0. They promised it would only work from 1.1 onwards.
I have 1.0 too, doesn't work, need a new card maybe.
Can anyone recommend a card with warranty and no problems?
If you are OpenCL oriented, go for Radeon. NVidia is not (and will not be) in a hurry to make progress with the latest versions of OpenCL drivers.
They have no incentive - they are promoting their own Kuda. I will throw you a link to the discussion of "those useless fuktafs" tonight (if necessary).