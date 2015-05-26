OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 15
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Most likely your card can't handle a 512*512 working array, try reducing it to 256*256
How to use CL_MEM_ALLOC_HOST_PTR flag in CLBufferCreate() function ?
The OpenCL documentation states that this flag allocates memory on a free part of the host.
Hence the question arises - this flag is of secondary importance. I mean, the other available values of this flag affect properties of the buffer while this flag is only needed by the compiler at the moment of memory allocation. There is a need to use this flag together with others. Or am I missing something?
I understand that the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent does not support OpenCL or I have misunderstood.
I wanted to feel this power on my equipment as soon as possible!!! When will this option be available?
I wanted to experience this power on my equipment as soon as possible!!! When will this option be available?
What can you say about such a map?
What's so cool about it? It's a mother-integrated card. Got the latest drivers. According to device manager - ATI Radeon HD 4200.
What's cool is that there are three dimensions available in 1024, I only have two, and the third is 64.
+ frequency 2812, I have 1400, that's actually what's cool.
What's so cool about it? It's a card integrated into the mother. Got the latest drivers. The device manager says it's an ATI Radeon HD 4200.
I too have less characteristics, although the implementation is hardwired.
Now that you've posted the screenshot, who has any thoughts on the hardware?
And the script from page 1 is not pulling. It's writing an error like this:
2012.02.11 03:41:27 OpenCL (EURUSD,M5) SaveBitmapToFile error opening 'Mandelbrot.bmp'
I'm not an expert, but judging by the code, there must be an error here
int file=FileOpen(filename,FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
if(file==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print(__FUNCTION__," error opening '",filename,"'");
return(false);
}