OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 15

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mql5:
Most likely your card can't handle a 512*512 working array, try reducing it to 256*256
Okay. So, all of a sudden, it works. Both 256*256 and 512*512. I must have tampered with something in the script. I took the version from the code base and it worked. Thank you. Now we are waiting for an article, I need some examples to get started with. In the meantime, let's try it out scientifically. :)
 
I understand that the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent does not support OpenCL or I have misunderstood.
 

How to use CL_MEM_ALLOC_HOST_PTR flag in CLBufferCreate() function ?

Создает буфер OpenCL и возвращает хендл на него.

int  CLBufferCreate(
   int   context   // хендл на контекст OpenCL
   uint  size      // размер буфера
   uint  flags     // исходный код
   );

flags

[in]  Свойства буфера, задаваемые через комбинацию флагов:  
CL_MEM_READ_WRITE, CL_MEM_WRITE_ONLY, CL_MEM_READ_ONLY, CL_MEM_ALLOC_HOST_PTR.

The OpenCL documentation states that this flag allocates memory on a free part of the host.

Hence the question arises - this flag is of secondary importance. I mean, the other available values of this flag affect properties of the buffer while this flag is only needed by the compiler at the moment of memory allocation. There is a need to use this flag together with others. Or am I missing something?


 
GKS:
I understand that the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent does not support OpenCL or I have misunderstood.
Yes, OpenCL is not yet available in the tester.
 
GKS:
I wanted to feel this power on my equipment as soon as possible!!! When will this option be available?

I wanted to experience this power on my equipment as soon as possible!!! When will this option be available?

[Deleted]  
An inexpensive AMD FirePro V3900 graphics card with OpenCL 1.1 support has appeared. At $120, that's the price of the card, the 480 stream processors are claimed by the advertisers to provide a theoretical performance of 624 giga-flops.
 
papaklass:

What can you say about such a map?

Cool, what kind of card?
 
papaklass:
What's so cool about it? It's a mother-integrated card. Got the latest drivers. According to device manager - ATI Radeon HD 4200.

What's cool is that there are three dimensions available in 1024, I only have two, and the third is 64.

+ frequency 2812, I have 1400, that's actually what's cool.

 
papaklass:
What's so cool about it? It's a card integrated into the mother. Got the latest drivers. The device manager says it's an ATI Radeon HD 4200.

I too have less characteristics, although the implementation is hardwired.

Now that you've posted the screenshot, who has any thoughts on the hardware?

 
papaklass:

And the script from page 1 is not pulling. It's writing an error like this:

2012.02.11 03:41:27 OpenCL (EURUSD,M5) SaveBitmapToFile error opening 'Mandelbrot.bmp'

I'm not an expert, but judging by the code, there must be an error here

int file=FileOpen(filename,FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
if(file==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print(__FUNCTION__," error opening '",filename,"'");
return(false);

I mean it cannot create a file and cannot get a handle to it.
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