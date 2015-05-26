OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 9
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New build came out, everything works, wow.
What did you check?
What does the number in the top left corner mean? FPS?
Rough estimate of time in milliseconds to generate and copy a frame from the video memory.
Thank you. Is there any performance test for video cards in MQL5? So that you can run it, post the results, compare it to others and draw conclusions about replacing the video card.
Or wait for MQ's office test results?
Thank you. Is there any performance test for video cards in MQL5? So that you can run it, post the results, compare it to others and draw conclusions about replacing the video card.
The test results would be completely similar to hundreds of similar tests.
As always, those who are "faster, stronger and higher" will come out on top.
Are there any other test programs like the one on the first page? - I'd really like to have a look, poke around in the code and experiment.
The test results will be completely similar to hundreds of similar tests.
As always, those who are "faster, stronger and higher" come out on top.
But according to PassMark (which you referred to when calculating the PR), the GTX580 is roughly equal to the HD7970.
http://www.videocardbenchmark.net/high_end_gpus.html
I don't know what test they use but I don't think the 7970 will ever beat the 580 in MQL either.
These two cards were purchased for the tests as I understand it. When will you publish the results?
I downloaded a new client, if the video card is already used, where will it be displayed (in the agents)? And will it be possible to disable the use of the video card through the client if I want to play a game at this point, for example, and it will be stressed by calculations?
I downloaded a new client, if the video card is already used, where will it be displayed (in the agents)? And will it be possible to disable the use of the video card via the client if I want to play a game at this point, for example, and it will be stressed by calculations?