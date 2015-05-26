OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 11
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Currently, OpenCL only comes into play if the calculation task itself explicitly uses GPU calculations. And this is something not every developer can do.
We are working on getting part of the tester to independently use OpenCL for internal calculations (e.g., in tick generation) - this will speed up some testing processes.
This utility also takes data from the driver. In other words, if it shows 1.0, it must be the same.
But the drivers need to be updated in any case. Older drivers manage to get hung up during innocuous OpenCL operations (we have already experienced this).
Here is another utility taken from OpenCL SDK http://developer.nvidia.com/opencl-sdk-code-samples
Determines what is installed, what is enabled in the hardware. I downloaded the 32 bit version. the results are displayed in the log
There are already a lot of materials on OpenCL on the web.
You can start from here:
All OpenCL functions are used identically in MQL5, so there won't be any problems with porting descriptions of other articles to MQL5 soil.
This utility also takes data from the driver. That is, if it shows 1.0, then it is.
But the drivers have to be updated anyway. Older drivers manage to get hung up on innocuous OpenCL operations (we have encountered this before).
Re-installed the drivers for the video card(GeForce 9600M GT) on my laptop. The latest version of the drivers for this card with WHQL certification is 197.16. OpenCL 1.0 support was enabled for this series of cards in the previous driver version 195.62. Unfortunately the script on the first page fails.
Have you tested whether OpenCL 1.0 worked correctly on an "old" card?
tol64:Show me someone video, how it looks in real time in terminal (example at the beginning of branch), because I've never seen it. :) Drawing appears immediately, gradually, how fast, how fast, etc. :)
Here is the video. Next to the picture is the state of the video card (load, temperature, fan speed).
It's better to watch it in 720 quality - it's more beautiful. And in MT5 it's even better...http://youtu.be/nnJYHU9g1sY
Here is the video. Next to the picture is the state of the video card (load, temperature, fan speed).
It's better to watch it in 720 quality - it's more beautiful. And in MT5 it's even better...http://youtu.be/nnJYHU9g1sY
Re-installed the drivers for the graphics card(GeForce 9600M GT) on my laptop. The latest version of the drivers for this card with WHQL certification is 197.16. OpenCL 1.0 support has been included for this series of cards in the previous driver version 195.62. Unfortunately the script on the first page fails.
Has OpenCL 1.0 been tested on any of the "older" cards?
My old GeForce 8500 GT is running the test.
I have an older GeForce 8500 GT running the test.
The next version shows all OpenCL devices found on startup of the terminal:
This will make it easier for users to see the available features.
For example, in the report above you can see 2 devices, one of which is implemented on CPU. This "software" device is inserted together with AMD's Catalist drivers allowing to run OpenCL calculations even without a GPU. As a result, a computer with 24 cores and native double maths can achieve decent speed by automatically using all cores.
NVIDIA, on the other hand, does not put a software execution driver on the CPU and only shows one: