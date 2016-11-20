Statistical arbitration - page 4
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Here is an example of the possibility of statistical quasi-arbitrage. QC is practically single. Only the size of the spread and stop-levelling does not allow us to take advantage of it. Such outliers are quite frequent.
There are two indices: MICEX and RTS, it is clear that they correlate close to 1, in one perfect moment the cost of futures on the indices goes up to say 5%, although the average value is 0.5%. We buy one futures and sell another one, and when they meet again we make a reverse operation and fix profit. It is a simple example that lies on the surface and you can not fix it in time and use it to your advantage, because there are market makers. On the other hand no one prevents you to form your own portfolio (read index). Now count the number of possible portfolios consisting of 5 instruments from 36 possible, roughly about 300000. Try so many combinations manually, I can hardly imagine how. I have not dug in this direction and perhaps there is a rational basis.
No, we do everything with our hands, how can we trust a robot to choose our strategy? )))
As for MICEX and RTS market makers, their divergence and convergence is due to strengthening or weakening of the ruble,MICEX may be sometimes lower or sometimes higher up to 6 figures, and this happens not in a single moment but in several days, because of the great volatility of the RUR and markets this change occurs quite often. Profit should be taken automatically, where you can set the platform closing percentage yield or the currency of the deposit, or using tweezers. Everything works. Many forex dealers or SFD on them have EUROLLAR and BRAND. The profit can also be collected with your hands.)
Can you please tell me what needs to be changed so that the spread is adequately displayed from the first start of the indicator.
In the pictures, the bottom spread indicator of the branch author.
Ahem, I'll pick up the thread.
At this point, I can argue that the analysis of the two majors amounts to an analysis of their cross:
If there are any objections, I am happy to hear them.
In this regard, MM comes first. Let's have a brainstorming session.
Who thinks what is the best trading tactic for oscillators?
Ahem, I'll pick up the thread.
At this point, I can argue that the analysis of the two majors amounts to an analysis of their cross:
If there are any objections, I am happy to hear them.
In this regard, MM comes first. Let's have a brainstorming session.
Who thinks what is the best trading tactic for oscillators?
In general, it is necessary to select a portfolio of instruments with such weighting coefficients that their aggregate equity has the smallest standard deviation, the closest approximation to a straight line.
At this point, I can argue that analysing the two majors amounts to analysing their cross:
Hence:
True only for EURUSD^k1 * GBPUSD^k2, where k1 = 0.5 and k2 = -0.5.
At other ratios (|k1| + |k2| = 1) your statement is incorrect.
That's exactly the problem solved here.